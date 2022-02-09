FOREX-Dollar ticks down, euro up ahead of U.S. CPI report
By Hannah Lang and Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The dollar slid further and the euro extended gains following a hawkish shift from the European Central Bank last week and ahead of key data on U.S. consumer prices due on Thursday.
The CPI print may offer new indications about the pace of the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening, and investors are bracing for higher-than expected numbers that would signal more aggressive rate hikes.
That readout is expected to show a 0.5% month-over-month increase in January, and 7.3% for the year, according to economists polled by Reuters.
Investors have been revising their forecasts for ECB rate hikes after the bank caught them off guard last week, with President Christine Lagarde flagging for the first time that monetary tightening was a possibility this year.
Seeking to temper investors' growing expectations for hardline action, Lagarde calmed markets when she said on Monday there was no need for extensive tightening.
But the big shift in central bank policy expectations over the past week, in particular from the ECB, has dampened the dollar's recent upside.
As the markets work through Lagarde's comments and what Thursday's inflation numbers mean for the Fed, the dollar will likely remain range-bound, said Thomas Anderson, managing director at Moneycorp.
"I think the market is kind of scratching its head and saying, 'okay, corporate earnings are over, the Lagarde comments — we're still kind of scratching our head. Does this mean this is the inflection point and we go up from here?'" he said.
The dollar index =USD fell 0.103%, with the euro EUR= up 0.16% to $1.1432.
While the markets await clarity, the dollar and the euro were "consolidating within yesterday's ranges," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex.
"I think that the bottom line for the ECB and the Fed is there's a lot of uncertainty, and so they want to maintain maximum flexibility," he said. "The Fed and the ECB need to maintain flexibility and people read into it what they want to."
Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said Wednesday that future rate increases after March will depend on the strength of inflation and how much it moderates or persists.
Also on Wednesday, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said the U.S. economy may be nearing a turn lower in inflation, though he added he was still leaning toward a slightly faster pace of interest rate increases this year.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 2:59PM (1959 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
95.4800
95.5940
-0.11%
-0.191%
+95.6760
+95.3790
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.1432
$1.1417
+0.14%
+0.56%
+$1.1448
+$1.1403
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
115.4750
115.5300
-0.04%
+0.31%
+115.6900
+115.3200
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
132.01
131.91
+0.08%
+1.30%
+132.1500
+131.6300
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9236
0.9252
-0.14%
+1.28%
+0.9254
+0.9222
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.3535
$1.3547
-0.08%
+0.09%
+$1.3589
+$1.3530
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2670
1.2702
-0.23%
+0.23%
+1.2715
+1.2665
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.7185
$0.7146
+0.54%
-1.16%
+$0.7194
+$0.7142
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0557
1.0560
-0.03%
+1.81%
+1.0567
+1.0544
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8444
0.8423
+0.25%
+0.52%
+0.8450
+0.8414
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6689
$0.6648
+0.62%
-2.26%
+$0.6698
+$0.6642
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
8.8085
8.8275
-0.20%
+0.01%
+8.8450
+8.7835
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.0716
10.0709
+0.01%
+0.59%
+10.0909
+10.0420
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
9.1024
9.1391
-0.27%
+0.94%
+9.1551
+9.0775
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.4070
10.4349
-0.27%
+1.69%
+10.4440
+10.3819
World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
(Reporting by Hannah Lang and Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Joice Alves; Editing by Peter Graff, Gareth Jones and Alex Richardson)
((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.