FOREX-Dollar swings up, down to flat after hot U.S. CPI data

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The dollar swung in choppy trade on Thursday after U.S. consumer prices rose higher than forecast in January, leading markets to boost expectations for the Federal Reserve to aggressively fight soaring inflation.

The consumer price index rose 0.6% from December, the Labor Department said, while in the 12 months through January, CPI jumped 7.5%, the biggest year-on-year gain since February 1982.

The data marked the fourth straight month of annual gains in excess of 6% and made St Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard, a voting member of the Fed's policy-setting committee, "dramatically" more hawkish, he said.

The dollar index =USD, a gauge of the greenback's value against six major currencies, initially rose almost 0.5%. It then slumped 0.4% and ended almost flat. It was last up 0.08%.

Higher interest rates typically would lift the dollar, but the market is already sufficiently long dollars, said Bipan Rai, head of FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets.

"Markets are keen to take profits on those existing long dollar positions," Rai said. "The market has the Fed priced fairly aggressively not just for this year but for next year as well."

Chances of a 50 basis point interest-rate hike rose to more than the likelihood of a 25 basis point increase as was expected before.

The market also considered how other central banks will fight inflation that's on the rise globally, driven especially by rising commodity prices.

"This broader, widespread pricing pressures is a global story," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. "We're starting to see a lot of these other advanced economies are now becoming more aggressive in tackling inflation."

Rates, especially at the short end, soared after the CPI data was released. The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with rate expectations, rose 26.1 basis points to 1.609%. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR topped 2% for the first time in 2-1/2 years.

The rates market was questioning the extent of inflation, said Nancy Davis, managing partner and chief investment officer at Quadratic Capital Management LLC.

"I don't think CPI is giving us the whole picture. Given the forward guidance from the Fed, the rates market is priced for disinflation."

Earlier in Europe, the Swedish central bank kept its monetary policy plans broadly unchanged and stressed its view that surging inflation is temporary.

The dovish stance by the Riksbank led the dollar to post its biggest gain among major currencies, leading the Swedish crown to fall 2.01% versus the greenback at 9.31 per dollar.

The euro EUR=rose 0.11% to $1.1434.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.43% at 115.99 per dollar to hit a five-week low. The Bank of Japan said it would intervene in markets by offering to buy an unlimited amount of 10-year Japanese government bonds at 0.25%.

In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin BTC=last fell 1.11% to $43,985.20.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:53PM (2053 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

95.6370

95.5760

+0.08%

-0.027%

+96.0130

+95.1720

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1436

$1.1424

+0.12%

+0.61%

+$1.1495

+$1.1375

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

115.9950

115.5500

+0.39%

+0.76%

+116.3300

+115.4800

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

132.66

131.99

+0.51%

+1.80%

+133.1500

+131.8700

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9264

0.9241

+0.25%

+1.56%

+0.9296

+0.9228

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3554

$1.3536

+0.13%

+0.22%

+$1.3643

+$1.3524

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2719

1.2671

+0.39%

+0.61%

+1.2727

+1.2636

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7163

$0.7181

-0.24%

-1.45%

+$0.7249

+$0.7148

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0595

1.0555

+0.38%

+2.18%

+1.0612

+1.0552

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8437

0.8441

-0.05%

+0.42%

+0.8447

+0.8411

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6671

$0.6682

-0.18%

-2.55%

+$0.6732

+$0.6654

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.8070

8.8100

-0.09%

-0.08%

+8.8795

+8.7350

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.0741

10.0612

+0.13%

+0.61%

+10.1125

+10.0203

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.3055

9.1123

+2.19%

+3.19%

+9.3069

+9.0813

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.6430

10.4145

+2.19%

+3.99%

+10.6475

+10.3786

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Sweden crownhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3HHG2Us

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Edmund Blair, Alexandra Hudson, Mark Heinrich and Diane Craft)

