FOREX-Dollar surpasses two-week high as safe haven demand helps

By Jessica DiNapoli and Elizabeth Howcroft

NEW YORK, March 23 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose against a basket of most major currencies on Tuesday, surpassing a two-week high, while yields on U.S. Treasuries slippedas U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress inflation will not get out of hand.

The dollar index was last up 0.65% at 91.8, reversing course from Monday when it dipped but hovered below four-month highs, as investors sought safe havens. =USD

Yields on U.S. Treasuries also slipped again, at 1.624% US10YT=RR. Earlier Tuesday, the Treasury drew solid demand for two-year notes, with investors looking ahead to auctions for longer-dated notes later in the week.

"It’s more about the fundamentals," said Juan Perez, a currency trader and strategist at Tempus Inc. "(We) have a ton of data to digest starting tomorrow."

Perez said the dollar's rise on Tuesday shows "ultimately we're just not out of this thing," referring to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The dollar index has gained around 2.4% so far in 2021 as investors see the relatively quick rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and stimulus spending in the United States as boosting economic growth.

But there was a wary tone in global markets, with most U.S. stocks tumbling on Tuesday.

Contributing to market caution was a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Europe. Germany is extending its lockdown and urging citizens to stay at home over the Easter holidays.

Euro-dollar was down 0.71% at $1.1847EUR=EBS.

The New Zealand dollar fell on new measures to cool the housing market, dropping to a three-month low against the U.S. dollar NZD=D3.

It was down about 2.27% on the day at 0.70.

The drop was triggered by the New Zealand government introducing measures to curb speculation on its red-hot housing market, where house prices have risen 23% in 12 months. The Australian dollar - considered a liquid proxy for risk - also took a hit and was down 1.54% at 0.763 versus the U.S. dollar AUD=D3.

Turkey's lira stabilized somewhat, having plunged 7.5% on Monday after President Tayyip Erdogan sacked the hawkish central bank chief. It was up around 1.79% against the U.S. dollarTRYTOM=D3.

Currency bid prices at 4:02PM (2002 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

92.3490

91.7980

+0.61%

2.632%

+92.3620

+91.7530

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1847

$1.1932

-0.71%

-3.04%

+$1.1941

+$1.1846

Dollar/Yen

JPY=D3

108.5600

108.8250

-0.23%

+5.12%

+108.8650

+108.4450

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

128.60

129.86

-0.97%

+1.32%

+129.9100

+128.6100

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9340

0.9233

+1.18%

+5.59%

+0.9344

+0.9234

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3749

$1.3867

-0.85%

+0.63%

+$1.3864

+$1.3748

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2587

1.2520

+0.54%

-1.15%

+1.2594

+1.2519

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7624

$0.7746

-1.57%

-0.89%

+$0.7747

+$0.7624

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.1065

1.1017

+0.44%

+2.39%

+1.1079

+1.1016

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8615

0.8604

+0.13%

-3.60%

+0.8645

+0.8598

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6995

$0.7162

-2.30%

-2.56%

+$0.7162

+$0.6991

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.6300

8.4985

+1.57%

+0.52%

+8.6320

+8.5060

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.2264

10.1356

+0.90%

-2.30%

+10.2317

+10.1381

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.5928

8.5081

+0.26%

+4.84%

+8.5937

+8.4993

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.1814

10.1546

+0.26%

+1.04%

+10.1908

+10.1483

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Turkey Lirahttps://tmsnrt.rs/3lHvBpB

(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli, Elizabeth Howcroft. Editing by Larry King and Mark Potter)

((Elizabeth.Howcroft@thomsonreuters.com; +44 02075427104;))

