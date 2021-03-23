FOREX-Dollar surpasses two-week high as safe haven demand helps
By Jessica DiNapoli and Elizabeth Howcroft
NEW YORK, March 23 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose against a basket of most major currencies on Tuesday, surpassing a two-week high, while yields on U.S. Treasuries slippedas U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress inflation will not get out of hand.
The dollar index was last up 0.65% at 91.8, reversing course from Monday when it dipped but hovered below four-month highs, as investors sought safe havens. =USD
Yields on U.S. Treasuries also slipped again, at 1.624% US10YT=RR. Earlier Tuesday, the Treasury drew solid demand for two-year notes, with investors looking ahead to auctions for longer-dated notes later in the week.
"It’s more about the fundamentals," said Juan Perez, a currency trader and strategist at Tempus Inc. "(We) have a ton of data to digest starting tomorrow."
Perez said the dollar's rise on Tuesday shows "ultimately we're just not out of this thing," referring to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The dollar index has gained around 2.4% so far in 2021 as investors see the relatively quick rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and stimulus spending in the United States as boosting economic growth.
But there was a wary tone in global markets, with most U.S. stocks tumbling on Tuesday.
Contributing to market caution was a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Europe. Germany is extending its lockdown and urging citizens to stay at home over the Easter holidays.
Euro-dollar was down 0.71% at $1.1847EUR=EBS.
The New Zealand dollar fell on new measures to cool the housing market, dropping to a three-month low against the U.S. dollar NZD=D3.
It was down about 2.27% on the day at 0.70.
The drop was triggered by the New Zealand government introducing measures to curb speculation on its red-hot housing market, where house prices have risen 23% in 12 months. The Australian dollar - considered a liquid proxy for risk - also took a hit and was down 1.54% at 0.763 versus the U.S. dollar AUD=D3.
Turkey's lira stabilized somewhat, having plunged 7.5% on Monday after President Tayyip Erdogan sacked the hawkish central bank chief. It was up around 1.79% against the U.S. dollarTRYTOM=D3.
Currency bid prices at 4:02PM (2002 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
92.3490
91.7980
+0.61%
2.632%
+92.3620
+91.7530
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.1847
$1.1932
-0.71%
-3.04%
+$1.1941
+$1.1846
Dollar/Yen
JPY=D3
108.5600
108.8250
-0.23%
+5.12%
+108.8650
+108.4450
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
128.60
129.86
-0.97%
+1.32%
+129.9100
+128.6100
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9340
0.9233
+1.18%
+5.59%
+0.9344
+0.9234
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.3749
$1.3867
-0.85%
+0.63%
+$1.3864
+$1.3748
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2587
1.2520
+0.54%
-1.15%
+1.2594
+1.2519
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.7624
$0.7746
-1.57%
-0.89%
+$0.7747
+$0.7624
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.1065
1.1017
+0.44%
+2.39%
+1.1079
+1.1016
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8615
0.8604
+0.13%
-3.60%
+0.8645
+0.8598
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6995
$0.7162
-2.30%
-2.56%
+$0.7162
+$0.6991
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
8.6300
8.4985
+1.57%
+0.52%
+8.6320
+8.5060
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.2264
10.1356
+0.90%
-2.30%
+10.2317
+10.1381
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
8.5928
8.5081
+0.26%
+4.84%
+8.5937
+8.4993
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.1814
10.1546
+0.26%
+1.04%
+10.1908
+10.1483
World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Turkey Lirahttps://tmsnrt.rs/3lHvBpB
(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli, Elizabeth Howcroft. Editing by Larry King and Mark Potter)
((Elizabeth.Howcroft@thomsonreuters.com; +44 02075427104;))
