FOREX-Dollar surpasses two-week high as safe haven demand helps

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The dollar index rose against a basket of most major currencies on Tuesday, surpassing a two-week high, while yields on U.S. Treasuries slipped as U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress inflation will not get out of hand.

By Jessica DiNapoli and Elizabeth Howcroft

The dollar index was last up 0.65% at 91.8, reversing course from Monday when it dipped but hovered below four-month highs, as investors sought safe havens. =USD

Yields on U.S. Treasuries also slipped again, at 1.624% US10YT=RR. Earlier Tuesday, the Treasury drew solid demand for two-year notes, with investors looking ahead to auctions for longer-dated notes later in the week.

"It’s more about the fundamentals," said Juan Perez, a currency trader and strategist at Tempus Inc. "(We) have a ton of data to digest starting tomorrow."

Perez said the dollar's rise on Tuesday shows "ultimately we're just not out of this thing," referring to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The dollar index has gained around 2.4% so far in 2021 as investors see the relatively quick rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and stimulus spending in the United States as boosting economic growth.

But there was a wary tone in global markets, with most U.S. stocks tumbling on Tuesday.

Contributing to market caution was a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Europe. Germany is extending its lockdown and urging citizens to stay at home over the Easter holidays.

Euro-dollar was down 0.71% at $1.1847EUR=EBS.

The New Zealand dollar fell on new measures to cool the housing market, dropping to a three-month low against the U.S. dollar NZD=D3.

It was down about 2.27% on the day at 0.70.

The drop was triggered by the New Zealand government introducing measures to curb speculation on its red-hot housing market, where house prices have risen 23% in 12 months. The Australian dollar - considered a liquid proxy for risk - also took a hit and was down 1.54% at 0.763 versus the U.S. dollar AUD=D3.

Turkey's lira stabilized somewhat, having plunged 7.5% on Monday after President Tayyip Erdogan sacked the hawkish central bank chief. It was up around 1.79% against the U.S. dollarTRYTOM=D3.

Currency bid prices at 4:02PM (2002 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

92.3490

91.7980

+0.61%

2.632%

+92.3620

+91.7530

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1847

$1.1932

-0.71%

-3.04%

+$1.1941

+$1.1846

Dollar/Yen

JPY=D3

108.5600

108.8250

-0.23%

+5.12%

+108.8650

+108.4450

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

128.60

129.86

-0.97%

+1.32%

+129.9100

+128.6100

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9340

0.9233

+1.18%

+5.59%

+0.9344

+0.9234

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3749

$1.3867

-0.85%

+0.63%

+$1.3864

+$1.3748

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2587

1.2520

+0.54%

-1.15%

+1.2594

+1.2519

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7624

$0.7746

-1.57%

-0.89%

+$0.7747

+$0.7624

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.1065

1.1017

+0.44%

+2.39%

+1.1079

+1.1016

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8615

0.8604

+0.13%

-3.60%

+0.8645

+0.8598

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6995

$0.7162

-2.30%

-2.56%

+$0.7162

+$0.6991

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.6300

8.4985

+1.57%

+0.52%

+8.6320

+8.5060

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.2264

10.1356

+0.90%

-2.30%

+10.2317

+10.1381

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.5928

8.5081

+0.26%

+4.84%

+8.5937

+8.4993

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.1814

10.1546

+0.26%

+1.04%

+10.1908

+10.1483

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Turkey Lirahttps://tmsnrt.rs/3lHvBpB

