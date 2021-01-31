FOREX-Dollar supported by haven demand after retail frenzy bruises risk sentiment

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The safe-haven dollar found support at the start of a new week with traders remaining wary amid the battle on Wall Street between hedge funds and retail investors.

Wrangling over the size of President Joe Biden's fiscal stimulus package and delays to vaccine rollouts also weighed on sentiment, stoking demand for safer assets.

"What happens in the next one day to one week to one month is probably in the hands of risk sentiment," said Ray Attrill, head of forex strategy at National Australia Bank in Sydney. "If we do see a deeper equity correction, I’ve got no doubt that the U.S. dollar can show a little bit more strength."

The dollar index =USD was little changed at 90.58 early on Monday, holding on to last week's gain of about half a percent, as Asian stocks traded weaker for a fifth session.

The gauge has been largely range-bound in recent weeks, after bouncing from a nearly three-year low of 89.206 at the start of the year.

Investors are trying to evaluate whether an almost 7% selloff in 2020 -- driven by expectations of a global pandemic recovery amid massive fiscal spending and continued ultra-easy monetary policy -- is likely to continue.

A group of Republican senators are urging Biden, a Democrat, to significantly downsize his proposed $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package, and have floated a $600 billion alternative.

Elsewhere, Wall Street is bracing for more volatility after retail investor groups that organised via social media targeted hedge fund short positions, with some traders worried that the wild swings in GameStop and other stocks could foreshadow a market correction.

The dollar slipped 0.1% to 104.63 yen JPY=EBS, further retreating from the 2-1/2-month high of 104.94 touched on Friday.

The euro EUR=EBS was little changed at $1.2132, as it continued to dither in a narrow range.

The riskier Aussie dollar dipped following new signs of weakness in the recovery in China, a key customer for Australian commodities.

Australia's currency AUD= sank as low as 76.06 U.S. cents early in the session before recovering to be little changed at 76.307 cents.

Data from the weekend showed China's factory recovery slowed in January, hobbled by a wave of coronavirus infections.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:30AM (130 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.2135

$1.2139

-0.02%

-0.68%

+1.2145

+1.2120

Dollar/Yen

JPY=D3

104.6070

104.7250

+0.01%

+1.40%

+104.7820

+104.6800

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

126.95

127.07

-0.09%

+0.02%

+127.1200

+126.9000

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8906

0.8909

-0.01%

+0.69%

+0.8919

+0.8908

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

1.3725

1.3693

+0.26%

+0.49%

+1.3726

+1.3692

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2776

1.2775

+0.05%

+0.38%

+1.2817

+1.2780

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

0.7641

0.7642

+0.01%

-0.66%

+0.7642

+0.7606

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

0.7188

0.7184

+0.07%

+0.11%

+0.7189

+0.7151

All spots FX=

Tokyo spots AFX=

Europe spots EFX=

Volatilities FXVOL=

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ TKYFX

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Kevin.Buckland@thomsonreuters.com;))

