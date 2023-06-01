FOREX-Dollar stumbles as signs point to Fed skipping June rate hike

By Hannah Lang

June 1 (Reuters) - The dollar was on track for its worst daily loss in nearly a month on Thursday, one day after Federal Reserve officials indicated that the U.S. central bank was likely to skip an interest rate hike at its upcoming meeting.

The euro recovered from a two-month low on Thursday after European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said further policy tightening was necessary.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against a basket of six peers, fell 0.624% at 103.480, off a two-month high of 104.7 touched on Wednesday as investors trimmed bets the Fed will raise interest rates this month.

Fed officials pointed toward a rate hike "skip" at its June 13-14 meeting, giving time for the central bank to assess the impact of its tightening cycle thus far against still-strong inflation data.

Markets are pricing in a roughly 32% chance that the Fed will raise rates by 25 basis points at its June meeting, compared with a near 67% chance a day ago, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

"I think the market is anticipating that the dollar is still going to be in a position where against higher-yielding currencies, it will struggle," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

A Thursday readout of U.S. private payrolls data that showed jobs increased more than expected, which could result in the Fed keeping rates elevated for some time. Private payrolls increased by 278,000 jobs last month, according to ADP.

New data also showed U.S. manufacturing contracted for a seventh straight month in May.

ECB HAS 'GROUND TO COVER'

The euro EUR=EBS was last up 0.73% to $1.0767, coming off a two-month low of $1.0635 on Wednesday, after some European countries released national inflation data showing signs that price pressures have eased.

While data on Thursday showed that inflation in the 20 nations sharing the euro eased to 6.1% in May from 7.0% in April, below expectations for 6.3% in a Reuters poll of economists, the current level is more than three times the ECB's 2% inflation target.

"We have made clear that we still have ground to cover to bring interest rates to sufficiently restrictive levels," Lagarde said in a speech.

Money markets are pricing in an 85% chance of a 25 basis point hike when the ECB meets on June 15. Another 25 basis point hike is expected in July, according to Refinitiv.

"The euro is taking a bit of a ride higher," said John Velis, FX and macro strategist at BNY Mellon. "There's a sort of narrowing interest rate differential ... when the ECB is expected to hike one or two more times and the Fed is more questionable about that."

Elsewhere, sterling GBP=D3 was last trading at $1.2534, up 0.75% on the day, while the Australian dollar rose 1.14% versus the greenback at $0.658.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 2:30PM (1830 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

103.4800

104.1500

-0.62%

-0.010%

+104.5000

+103.5000

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0768

$1.0689

+0.74%

+0.49%

+$1.0768

+$1.0662

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

138.7700

139.3250

-0.38%

+5.86%

+139.9400

+138.4400

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

149.41

148.93

+0.32%

+6.49%

+149.6800

+148.6300

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9055

0.9107

-0.54%

-2.05%

+0.9113

+0.9055

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2534

$1.2441

+0.75%

+3.64%

+$1.2539

+$1.2401

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3442

1.3576

-0.98%

-0.78%

+1.3585

+1.3437

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6578

$0.6504

+1.14%

-3.50%

+$0.6581

+$0.6486

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9750

0.9733

+0.17%

-1.47%

+0.9761

+0.9713

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8590

0.8591

-0.01%

-2.87%

+0.8604

+0.8568

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6069

$0.6021

+0.80%

-4.42%

+$0.6077

+$0.5991

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

11.0480

11.0810

-0.27%

+12.60%

+11.2000

+11.0490

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.8981

11.8526

+0.38%

+13.38%

+11.9743

+11.8142

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.8106

10.8493

+0.33%

+3.87%

+10.9087

+10.8066

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.6365

11.5982

+0.33%

+4.37%

+11.6622

+11.5830

(Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington; Additional reporting by Joice Alves in London and Rae Wee in Singapore; Editing by Andrew Heavens, Mark Potter and Leslie Adler)

((Hannah.lang@thomsonreuters.com))

