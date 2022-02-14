FOREX-Dollar strengthens on Bullard rate comments, Ukraine concerns

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar index reached a two-week high on Monday, with investors anxious over tensions in Ukraine and as St. Louis Federal Reserve president James Bullard reiterated calls for a faster pace of U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

Bullard on Monday also said that four strong inflation reports in a row warranted action.

Last week's stronger-than-expected U.S. consumer price index report has driven speculation the Fed might raise rates by a full 50 basis points in March.

"Clearly we still have the after shocks of last week's inflation report and St. Louis Fed president Bullard's comments," said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Cambridge Global Payments in Toronto.

"We have traders positioning for a front-loaded tightening cycle."

But investors are glued to developments in Ukraine, and those tensions are causing investors to avoid riskier assets, he said.

Russia suggested on Monday that it was ready to keep talking to the West to try to defuse a security crisis in which it has massed a huge force within striking distance of Ukraine.

Washington has said Russia could invade Ukraine "any day now," and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday called the situation "very, very dangerous."

"The big driver clearly is tensions in the Ukraine. Markets are in risk-off mode across the board. Implied volatilities are up," Schamotta said.

The dollar index =USD was last up 0.4% after reaching 96.351, its highest since Feb. 1.

The yen strengthened slightly to 115.56 against the dollar JPY=, while the Swiss franc rose 0.1% against the dollar to 0.9264. CHF=EBS.

The move into safe-haven assets has overshadowed expectations for monetary policy tightening from the European Central Bank. ECB president Christine Lagarde also recently reiterated that any policy action will be gradual.

Against the dollar, the euro was down 0.4% at $1.1302. EUR=

The Fed will release its January meeting minutes on Wednesday.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was up 1.3% at around $42,618 BTC=BTSP.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:39AM (1539 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

96.3090

95.9330

+0.41%

0.675%

+96.3510

+95.9040

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1302

$1.1346

-0.39%

-0.58%

+$1.1369

+$1.1301

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

115.5600

115.5200

+0.04%

+0.39%

+115.6450

+115.0200

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

130.59

130.97

-0.29%

+0.21%

+131.3900

+130.0500

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9264

0.9255

+0.12%

+1.58%

+0.9269

+0.9239

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3528

$1.3561

-0.22%

+0.05%

+$1.3571

+$1.3495

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2735

1.2739

+0.01%

+0.76%

+1.2784

+1.2721

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7118

$0.7137

-0.25%

-2.06%

+$0.7150

+$0.7087

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0468

1.0502

-0.32%

+0.95%

+1.0514

+1.0450

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8352

0.8369

-0.20%

-0.57%

+0.8386

+0.8354

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6606

$0.6653

-0.68%

-3.46%

+$0.6649

+$0.6593

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.8905

8.8700

+0.13%

+0.82%

+8.9490

+8.8695

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.0489

10.0607

-0.12%

+0.36%

+10.1251

+10.0321

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.3891

9.3273

+0.19%

+4.12%

+9.4499

+9.3030

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.6115

10.5918

+0.19%

+3.69%

+10.6917

+10.5743

EUR-ECBhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3sD4waX

World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Additional reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, Editing by Andrew Heavens and Alexander Smith)

((caroline.valetkevitch@thomsonreuters.com))

