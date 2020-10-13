FOREX-Dollar strengthens as vaccine, stimulus optimism dented
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar strengthened on Tuesday as investors turned cautious after a Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 study was paused while a gauge of inflation rose for a fourth straight month.
Major equity averages were lower, partly due to a decline in J&J shares after the company paused due to an unexplained illness in a participant, dampening optimism a vaccine was on the horizon.
U.S. consumer prices rose 0.2% in September, matching expectations, for a fourth straight monthly climb, though the pace has slowed amid considerable slack in the economy as it gradually recovers from the COVID-19 recession.
The dollar index =USD rose 0.416% against a basket of other currencies, putting it on track for its biggest daily percentage gain in three weeks.
The U.S. currency's safe-haven appeal has been curbed by growing expectations former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden's win in the Nov. 3 presidential election would bring large stimulus for the pandemic-hit economy, bolstering the stock market and investor risk appetite.
The greenback has held within a range of about 2% over the past three weeks as talks on a fiscal deal have progressed in fits and starts. On Tuesday, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the offer President Donald Trump recently made on a package after he scrapped talks fell far short of what the American people need, but she still hopes a deal can be reached.
Sterling GBP= was last trading at $1.2987, down 0.59%, after climbing above the $1.30 mark for the first time in a month on Friday as Britain's unemployment rate rose by more than expected to 4.5% in the three months to August.
In addition, as a deadline looms, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his top cabinet ministers on Tuesday he wanted a free trade deal with the European Union on the right terms but ending the year without one held "no fear."
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 10:29 AM (1429 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.1753
$1.1815
-0.52%
+4.83%
+1.1815
+1.1742
Dollar/Yen
JPY=D3
105.5350
105.3550
+0.21%
-2.80%
+105.6200
+105.2900
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
124.03
124.40
-0.30%
+1.71%
+124.4700
+123.9800
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9135
0.9092
+0.50%
-5.58%
+0.9142
+0.9091
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
1.2988
1.3066
-0.60%
-2.07%
+1.3067
+1.2960
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3130
1.3109
+0.19%
+1.10%
+1.3146
+1.3100
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
0.7165
0.7211
-0.64%
+2.12%
+0.7210
+0.7157
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0734
1.0738
-0.04%
-1.09%
+1.0745
+1.0726
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.9048
0.9040
+0.09%
+7.03%
+0.9074
+0.9020
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
0.6639
0.6647
-0.18%
-1.40%
+0.6670
+0.6630
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
9.2020
9.1545
+0.60%
+4.99%
+9.2215
+9.1390
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.8160
10.7914
+0.23%
+9.94%
+10.8381
+10.7769
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
8.8086
8.7884
-0.33%
-5.76%
+8.8280
+8.7569
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.3539
10.3884
-0.33%
-1.10%
+10.4100
+10.3307
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)
((charles.mikolajczak@tr.com; @ChuckMik; Reuters Messaging: charles.mikolajczak.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
