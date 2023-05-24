FOREX-Dollar steady on flight to safety as debt ceiling talks linger

By Herbert Lash and Alun John
NEW YORK/LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - The dollar traded little changed after hitting a fresh two-month high against a basket of peers on Wednesday as unease over U.S. debt ceiling negotiations sent investors to safe havens, while sticky inflation data in Britain hurt the pound.
The impasse in Washington over debt ceiling negotiations has helped lift the dollar, even though it could lead to a default and push the U.S. economy into recession as investors fear this could spell worse trouble for the global economic outlook.
Equity markets around the world MKTS/GLOB fell as well due to the uncertainty, but the impact on the dollar has been less than interest rates and stocks, said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex in New York.
"The U.S. dollar has been rallying more or less for three weeks helped by stronger-than-expected data and rising U.S. interest rates," he said. "I don't think that the debt ceiling has been a big factor in the foreign exchange market per se."
Economic data could continue to support the dollar, as the Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank projects the U.S. economy is growing at a 2.9% clip in the second quarter, Chandler said.
"My sense would be that we don't get an agreement until the very last minute anyways, which means not Memorial Day, but sometime early next week," he said.
The British currency lost ground against the euro too, which was last down 0.25% at 1.1492.
Core eurozone services inflation reported on Tuesday remained elevated, hurting Sweden's crown, as the European Central Bank is poised to raise interest rates in June and July.
New Zealand's dollar, meanwhile, slipped after the central bank signaled it was done tightening after raising rates by 25 basis points to the highest in more than 14 years.
The dollar strengthened 0.48% against the crown SEK=, while the New Zealand dollar slid 2.03% against the U.S. currency to 0.61210.
"We're now in that realm where if the Bank of England does meet market expectations and take interest rates that high, we're talking about a worsening of the UK investment outlook, and financial stability considerations coming into view, which is negative for UK assets," said Simon Harvey, head of FX analysis at Monex Europe.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 10:05 a.m. (1405 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
103.6400
103.5400
+0.11%
0.145%
+103.7700
+103.3400
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0776
$1.0771
+0.05%
+0.57%
+$1.0801
+$1.0748
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
138.8600
138.5950
+0.21%
+5.93%
+138.8800
+138.2350
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
149.62
149.25
+0.25%
+6.64%
+149.7300
+148.8500
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9048
0.9016
+0.37%
-2.14%
+0.9050
+0.9005
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2381
$1.2416
-0.24%
+2.42%
+$1.2469
+$1.2365
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3574
1.3503
+0.53%
+0.19%
+1.3575
+1.3497
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6545
$0.6611
-1.00%
-3.98%
+$0.6615
+$0.6545
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9748
0.9706
+0.43%
-1.49%
+0.9751
+0.9705
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8702
0.8676
+0.30%
-1.61%
+0.8705
+0.8650
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6117
$0.6248
-2.03%
-3.60%
+$0.6256
+$0.6117
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
10.9610
10.9450
+0.05%
+11.59%
+11.0010
+10.9370
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
11.8156
11.7949
+0.18%
+12.60%
+11.8480
+11.7936
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.6820
10.6145
+0.63%
+2.63%
+10.7002
+10.6023
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
11.5111
11.4392
+0.63%
+3.19%
+11.5284
+11.4354
