FOREX-Dollar steady on flight to safety as debt ceiling talks linger

By Herbert Lash and Alun John

NEW YORK/LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - The dollar traded little changed after hitting a fresh two-month high against a basket of peers on Wednesday as unease over U.S. debt ceiling negotiations sent investors to safe havens, while sticky inflation data in Britain hurt the pound.

The impasse in Washington over debt ceiling negotiations has helped lift the dollar, even though it could lead to a default and push the U.S. economy into recession as investors fear this could spell worse trouble for the global economic outlook.

Equity markets around the world MKTS/GLOB fell as well due to the uncertainty, but the impact on the dollar has been less than interest rates and stocks, said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex in New York.

"The U.S. dollar has been rallying more or less for three weeks helped by stronger-than-expected data and rising U.S. interest rates," he said. "I don't think that the debt ceiling has been a big factor in the foreign exchange market per se."

Economic data could continue to support the dollar, as the Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank projects the U.S. economy is growing at a 2.9% clip in the second quarter, Chandler said.

"My sense would be that we don't get an agreement until the very last minute anyways, which means not Memorial Day, but sometime early next week," he said.

The British currency lost ground against the euro too, which was last down 0.25% at 1.1492. UR=>

Core eurozone services inflation reported on Tuesday remained elevated, hurting Sweden's crown, as the European Central Bank is poised to raise interest rates in June and July.

New Zealand's dollar, meanwhile, slipped after the central bank signaled it was done tightening after raising rates by 25 basis points to the highest in more than 14 years.

The dollar strengthened 0.48% against the crown SEK=, while the New Zealand dollar slid 2.03% against the U.S. currency to 0.61210.

"We're now in that realm where if the Bank of England does meet market expectations and take interest rates that high, we're talking about a worsening of the UK investment outlook, and financial stability considerations coming into view, which is negative for UK assets," said Simon Harvey, head of FX analysis at Monex Europe.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:05 a.m. (1405 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

103.6400

103.5400

+0.11%

0.145%

+103.7700

+103.3400

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0776

$1.0771

+0.05%

+0.57%

+$1.0801

+$1.0748

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

138.8600

138.5950

+0.21%

+5.93%

+138.8800

+138.2350

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

149.62

149.25

+0.25%

+6.64%

+149.7300

+148.8500

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9048

0.9016

+0.37%

-2.14%

+0.9050

+0.9005

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2381

$1.2416

-0.24%

+2.42%

+$1.2469

+$1.2365

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3574

1.3503

+0.53%

+0.19%

+1.3575

+1.3497

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6545

$0.6611

-1.00%

-3.98%

+$0.6615

+$0.6545

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9748

0.9706

+0.43%

-1.49%

+0.9751

+0.9705

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8702

0.8676

+0.30%

-1.61%

+0.8705

+0.8650

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6117

$0.6248

-2.03%

-3.60%

+$0.6256

+$0.6117

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.9610

10.9450

+0.05%

+11.59%

+11.0010

+10.9370

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.8156

11.7949

+0.18%

+12.60%

+11.8480

+11.7936

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.6820

10.6145

+0.63%

+2.63%

+10.7002

+10.6023

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.5111

11.4392

+0.63%

+3.19%

+11.5284

+11.4354

World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee and Tom Westbrook in Singapore, and Alun John in London Editing by Mark Heinrich, Kirsten Donovan and Deepa Babington)

((ankur.banerjee@thomsonreuters.com;; Mobile - +65 8121 3925; Twitter: @AnkurBanerjee17;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.