FOREX-Dollar steady before Fed minutes; yen hovers below 145-mark

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, July 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar held steady against other major currencies on Wednesday as traders awaited minutes later in the session from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting to glean any potential insights on the outlook for interest rates.

The dollar index =USD - which measures the greenback against a basket of six other currencies, including the euro and Japan's yen - was basically flat on the day at 103.07, having held in a range of roughly 102.75-103.75 since early June.

The Federal Open Market Committee is due to release the minutes from its most recent policy meeting at 1400 EDT (1800 GMT).

Markets are pricing in an 85.2% chance that the Fed will raise rates by another quarter-point in July but have not warmed to the Fed's message that there could be another hike later this year. FEDWATCH

"We'll have to see if the minutes play up to how the Fed has really driven home a hawkish message where they're not done raising rates yet to bring down inflation," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Convera in Washington.

"Of course, another barometer for what the Fed does will be the jobs report on Friday," he said.

The non-farm payrolls report on Friday is expected to show the U.S. economy will have added 225,000 jobs in June, and that the unemployment rate edged down to 3.6% last month, according to a Reuters poll.

"The economy looks resilient overall, but manufacturing has been in this funk for eight months and counting and we'll have to see if that leads the Fed to signal that it's not far from the end of its tightening cycle," Manimbo said.

The euro EUR=EBS rose 0.2% at $1.090, while sterling GBP=D3 was up 0.1% at $1.2729.

The dollar hovered around 144.165 yen, below the 145 threshold that prompted intervention by Japanese authorities last autumn. The greenback had last week briefly popped as high as 145.07 for the first time since November.

INTERVENTION RISK?

The dollar-yen rate has broadly moved in sync with the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR, which was roughly unchanged on the day at 3.868% after resuming trade following the U.S. Independence Day holiday on Tuesday.

"The market is paying attention to the potential risk of intervention, but as a medium-term trend, the market is looking for further downside for the yen," said Shusuke Yamada, chief forex and rates strategist at Bank of America in Tokyo.

"We don't see a very high probability that the Ministry of Finance will intervene at the same level as last year - and if the move is not rapid, below 150 we might not see intervention at all."

Australia's dollar fell in line with the Chinese yuan after data showed China's services activity expanded at the slowest pace for five months in June, the latest sign of a sputtering post-pandemic recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

The Australian dollar AUD=D3 fell 0.1% to $0.6683, on course to snap a four-day streak of gains.

Prior to the Chinese services data, the Aussie had been slightly firmer following another stronger yuan fixing from the People's Bank of China, fueling bets for imminent policy support from Beijing.

The yuan rebounded a touch, up 0.2% at 7.2509 CNH=D3.

Currency bid prices at 9:34AM (1334 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

102.9500

103.0700

-0.10%

-0.522%

+103.2100

+102.9500

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0899

$1.0877

+0.20%

+1.71%

+$1.0908

+$1.0868

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

144.1650

144.4800

-0.21%

+9.96%

+144.7250

+144.1450

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

157.11

157.16

-0.03%

+11.98%

+157.7200

+156.8000

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8963

0.8975

-0.09%

-3.03%

+0.8994

+0.8963

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2729

$1.2714

+0.11%

+5.25%

+$1.2735

+$1.2689

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3249

1.3220

+0.23%

-2.20%

+1.3293

+1.3221

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6683

$0.6692

-0.14%

-1.97%

+$0.6698

+$0.6657

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9766

0.9758

+0.08%

-1.30%

+0.9789

+0.9759

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8560

0.8555

+0.06%

-3.21%

+0.8575

+0.8555

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6204

$0.6192

+0.19%

-2.29%

+$0.6206

+$0.6180

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.6440

10.6440

+0.06%

+8.52%

+10.7090

+10.6190

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.6023

11.5939

+0.07%

+10.56%

+11.6586

+11.5635

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.8496

10.8117

+0.39%

+4.25%

+10.8777

+10.8165

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.8212

11.7754

+0.39%

+6.02%

+11.8361

+11.7767

World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Herbert Lash Additional reporting by Amanda Cooper in London and Kevin Buckland in Tokyo Editing by Shri Navaratnam, Helen Popper and Mark Heinrich)

((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.