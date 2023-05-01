FOREX-Dollar steady before Fed meeting, jobs data

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, May 1 (Reuters) - The dollar was little changed on Monday before a busy week for central banks, with the Federal Reserve expected to raise rates by an additional 25 basis points on Wednesday.

Investors will focus on whether the Fed indicates that it expects to pause rate increases after May, or if it keeps the possibility of an additional hike in June or later alive.

“Many people say the Fed will signal that it’s going to pause, and I don’t think it can afford to do that,” said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex in New York, adding that “the Fed wants to maintain some optionality and flexibility.”

The dollar gained on Friday after data showed that core inflation stayed elevated in March. Consumer price inflation data next week will also be watched for further signs of inflation remaining high.

Jobs data on Friday is this week’s main economic focus. It is expected to show that employers added 180,000 jobs in April. USNFAR=ECI

The dollar index =USD was little changed on the day at 101.70. The euro EUR=EBS gained 0.07% to $1.1023. The single currency is holding just below a one-year high of $1.1096 reached last Wednesday.

The European Central Bank (ECB) is widely expected to raise rates for the seventh straight meeting on Thursday, with a 50 basis points increase on the table.

The yen hit a seven-week low against the dollar after the Bank of Japan on Friday kept ultra-low interest rates but announced a plan to review its past monetary policy moves.

The dollar was last up 0.34% at 136.80 yen JPY=EBS.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is also widely expected to extend a rate pause on Tuesday.

The Aussie dollar AUD=D3 was last up 0.70% at $0.6664. It is up from a seven-week low of $0.6573 on Friday.

Trading volumes were thin on Monday with markets in many countries closed for the May Day holiday.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:37AM (1337 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

101.7000

101.7300

-0.02%

-1.730%

+101.9500

+101.6200

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1023

$1.1017

+0.07%

+2.88%

+$1.1043

+$1.0989

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

136.7950

136.3400

+0.34%

+4.35%

+136.9750

+136.2000

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

150.84

150.08

+0.51%

+7.51%

+150.9400

+150.0400

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8924

0.8944

-0.22%

-3.49%

+0.8953

+0.8916

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2547

$1.2569

-0.18%

+3.74%

+$1.2570

+$1.2515

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3558

1.3539

+0.14%

+0.07%

+1.3583

+1.3530

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6664

$0.6617

+0.70%

-2.25%

+$0.6665

+$0.6608

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9836

0.9853

-0.17%

-0.58%

+0.9855

+0.9824

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8783

0.8766

+0.19%

-0.69%

+0.8794

+0.8760

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6195

$0.6189

+0.11%

-2.43%

+$0.6199

+$0.6167

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.6940

10.6520

+0.47%

+9.05%

+10.7200

+10.6710

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.7918

11.7471

+0.38%

+12.35%

+11.8170

+11.7191

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.2849

10.2505

+0.37%

-1.18%

+10.2981

+10.2467

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.3389

11.2976

+0.37%

+1.69%

+11.3418

+11.2885

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Angus MacSwan, Jonathan Oatis and Barbara Lewis)

