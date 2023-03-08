FOREX-Dollar steady as traders wait on jobs data

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, March 8 (Reuters) - The dollar was steady on the day but down from three-month highs reached earlier on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell offered no major surprises on his second day of testimony before Congress and as investors waited for jobs data on Friday.

Powell reaffirmed his message of higher and potentially faster interest rate hikes, but emphasized that debate was still underway, with a decision hinging on data to be issued before the U.S. central bank's policy meeting in two weeks.

"Not much from Powell has changed the stronger trajectory for the dollar," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Convera in Washington. "The market now is just gearing up for payrolls on Friday and inflation next week to see whether or not the Fed is on track for the bigger 50 basis point rate hike later this month."

The dollar jumped on Tuesday after Powell said on Tuesday that the Fed will likely need to raise interest rates more than expected in response to strong data and is prepared to move in larger steps if the "totality" of incoming information suggested tougher measures were needed to control inflation.

That prompted traders to reprice their rate expectations. Fed funds futures traders now see a 70% probability of a 50 basis-point hike at the Fed’s March 21-22 meeting, up from around 22% before Powell spoke on Tuesday. The rate is now expected to peak at 5.69% in September. FEDWATCH

Investors are focused on February jobs data due on Friday for confirmation that continued strong jobs growth supports bigger rate increases. The dollar has jumped since data on Feb. 3 showed that employers added 517,000 jobs in January.

Economists are projecting job gains of 203,000, while wages are expected to rise 0.3% for the month and 4.8% on an annual basis. USNFAR=ECI, USAVGE=ECI, USAVHE=ECI

The ADP National Employment report on Wednesday showed that private employment increased by 242,000 jobs last month. Other data showed that U.S. job openings fell less than expected in January and data for the prior month was revised higher.

Consumer price inflation data on Tuesday will also be key to whether the Fed reaccelerates the pace of rate increases. It is expected to show that prices rose by 0.4% in February. USCPI=ECI

The dollar index =USD was last unchanged on the day against a basket of currencies at 105.63, after earlier reaching 105.88, the highest since Dec. 1. It is up from a nine-month low of 100.80 on Feb. 1 but remains well below a 20-year high of 114.78 reached on Sept. 28.

“The dollar had a big four-month selloff and I think that so far it still looks corrective in nature, that is I don’t think that we’re going to go back and retest the September and October dollar highs,” said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex in New York.

The euro EUR=EBS was little changed at $1.0547. It fell to $1.0524 earlier and is trading just above this year's low of $1.04820 reached on Jan. 6.

The dollar rose 0.09% to 137.28 yen JPY=EBS, after earlier reaching 137.90, the highest since Dec. 15. Sterling GBP=D3 gained 0.09% to $1.1840, after earlier falling to $1.1805, the lowest since Nov. 21. The Aussie AUD=D3 was up 0.07% at $0.6588, after reaching $0.6568 earlier, the lowest since Nov. 10.

The Canadian loonie fell after the Bank of Canada left its key overnight rate on hold at 4.50%, as expected, becoming the first major central bank to suspend its monetary tightening campaign in the face of an anticipated easing of high inflation. The greenback was last up 0.34% against the Canadian currency CAD=D3 at $1.3799 Canadian dollars.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 2:31PM (1931 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

105.6300

105.6500

+0.00%

2.068%

+105.8800

+105.3500

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0547

$1.0548

+0.01%

-1.55%

+$1.0574

+$1.0524

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

137.2800

137.1550

+0.09%

+4.71%

+137.9050

+136.4750

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

144.80

144.68

+0.08%

+3.21%

+145.2300

+144.2500

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9409

0.9422

-0.11%

+1.79%

+0.9438

+0.9388

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.1840

$1.1827

+0.09%

-2.12%

+$1.1858

+$1.1805

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3799

1.3755

+0.34%

+1.87%

+1.3815

+1.3745

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6588

$0.6585

+0.07%

-3.33%

+$0.6629

+$0.6568

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9924

0.9936

-0.12%

+0.29%

+0.9943

+0.9910

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8907

0.8916

-0.10%

+0.71%

+0.8923

+0.8897

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6107

$0.6107

+0.00%

-3.82%

+$0.6137

+$0.6086

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.6720

10.6920

-0.11%

+8.82%

+10.7170

+10.5980

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.2556

11.2701

-0.13%

+7.26%

+11.3018

+11.1995

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.7134

10.7242

-0.12%

+2.94%

+10.7608

+10.6554

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.3010

11.3142

-0.12%

+1.36%

+11.3385

+11.2520

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Nick Macfie and Alison Williams)

((karen.brettell@tr.com))

