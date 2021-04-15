FOREX-Dollar steady as strong data offsets lower yields

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, April 15 (Reuters) - The dollar index was little changed on the day on Thursday as investors balanced bullish data showing U.S. retail sales rose by the most in 10 months in March against a continued drop in U.S. Treasury yields.

Retail sales increased 9.8% last month, the Commerce Department said on Thursday, beating economists' expectations for a 5.9% increase.

A separate report also showed first-time claims for unemployment benefits tumbled last week to the lowest level since March 2020, when mandatory closures of nonessential businesses were enforced to slow the spread of the first COVID-19 wave.

“This was a one-two punch of really positive data,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York.

Dollar strength was capped, however, as Treasury yields US10YT=RR dropped to one-month lows, reducing the relative attractiveness of the U.S. currency. US/

The dollar index =USD earlier on Thursday hit a one-month low of 91.487, before rebounding to 91.608, unchanged on the day.

The euro EUR=EBS fell 0.04% to $1.1975. It reached a six-week high of $1.1994 earlier on Thursday.

The greenback fell 0.23% to 108.65 Japanese yen JPY=D3.

The dollar has been on the back foot this month as Treasury yields stabilize below one-year highs reached last month. Yields have fallen as the U.S. Federal Reserve reiterates its commitment to holding rates near zero for years to come, and on some concerns that a recent uptick in inflation will be temporary.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly on Thursday said the U.S. economy is still far from making "substantial progress" toward the central bank's goals of 2% inflation and full employment, the bar the Fed has set for beginning to consider reducing its support for the economy.

Strong risk appetite as stocks hit record highs is also seen as denting the appeal of the greenback. .N

The Australian dollar AUD=D3, a proxy for global risk sentiment, rose 0.42% on Thursday to $0.7755.

Rising geopolitical tensions may be helping demand for safe-haven U.S. bonds on Thursday.

“We’re seeing more risks across emerging markets right now, and that’s probably going to keep some Treasury demand going,” said Moya.

The Russian rouble tumbled on Thursday, at one point losing 2% to the dollar in volatile trade and hitting a more than five-month low versus the euro as the White House announced new sanctions targeting Russia's sovereign debt.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday authorized the move to punish Moscow for interfering in the 2020 U.S. election - allegations Russia denies.

Biden will deliver remarks on Russia at 4:30 p.m./2030 GMT on Thursday.

Bitcoin BTC=BTSP stood near a record high of $64,895 reached on Wednesday, when cryptocurrency platform Coinbase COIN.O made its debut in Nasdaq in a direct listing. It was last down 0.12% on the day at $62,910.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:04PM (1904 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

91.6080

91.6190

+0.00%

1.808%

+91.7470

+91.4870

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1975

$1.1980

-0.04%

-1.99%

+$1.1994

+$1.1957

Dollar/Yen

JPY=D3

108.6450

108.9550

-0.23%

+5.24%

+108.9550

+108.7050

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

130.09

130.47

-0.29%

+2.50%

+130.5500

+130.0300

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9216

0.9229

-0.12%

+4.18%

+0.9245

+0.9207

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3789

$1.3776

+0.10%

+0.94%

+$1.3808

+$1.3762

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2537

1.2521

+0.14%

-1.54%

+1.2558

+1.2477

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7755

$0.7723

+0.42%

+0.82%

+$0.7761

+$0.7706

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.1037

1.1053

-0.14%

+2.13%

+1.1063

+1.1030

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8682

0.8692

-0.12%

-2.85%

+0.8698

+0.8671

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.7175

$0.7140

+0.49%

-0.08%

+$0.7180

+$0.7138

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.3795

8.3950

-0.08%

-2.32%

+8.4050

+8.3580

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.0356

10.0479

-0.12%

-4.11%

+10.0660

+10.0190

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.4426

8.4648

-0.26%

+3.00%

+8.4770

+8.4419

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.1107

10.1372

-0.26%

+0.34%

+10.1485

+10.1098

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; additional reporting by Ritvik Carvalho in London; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Chizu Nomiyama)

((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.