FOREX-Dollar steady as data points to higher-for-longer U.S. interest rates

By Laura Matthews and Alun John

NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The dollar was steady against its major peers on Thursday, as new data showed a still-tight U.S. labor market, underpinning convictions that the Federal Reserve's monetary policy tightening may be far from over.

The index climbed 0.36% on Wednesday as minutes from the Fed's Jan. 31-Feb. 1 meeting showed nearly all policymakers favored a slowing in the pace of interest rate hikes, but also indicated that curbing unacceptably high inflation would be the "key factor" in how much further the U.S. central bank's benchmark overnight interest rate would need to rise. That rate is currently in the 4.50%-4.75% range, having risen rapidly from the near-zero level in March 2022. FEDWATCH

The euro EUR=EBS fell 0.05% to $1.0600. It briefly touched $1.0586 in early trading, its lowest level since early January, largely unaffected by euro zone inflation data that came in a touch higher last month than previously estimated. That data confirmed that price growth is now well past its peak.

Incoming Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda will speak in the country's parliament on Friday and Monday, with investors looking for clues on how soon the BOJ could end its bond yield control policy.

Currency bid prices at 10:40AM (1540 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

104.5700

104.5200

+0.07%

1.044%

+104.6800

+104.3000

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0593

$1.0606

-0.11%

-1.13%

+$1.0628

+$1.0586

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

134.8000

134.9150

-0.09%

+2.81%

+135.3600

+134.6500

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

142.81

143.10

-0.20%

+1.79%

+143.5100

+142.7700

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9333

0.9316

+0.19%

+0.94%

+0.9343

+0.9292

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2031

$1.2044

-0.07%

-0.48%

+$1.2074

+$1.2015

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3537

1.3551

-0.10%

-0.08%

+1.3552

+1.3517

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6817

$0.6805

+0.18%

+0.01%

+$0.6841

+$0.6804

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9886

0.9875

+0.11%

-0.09%

+0.9906

+0.9871

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8802

0.8800

+0.02%

-0.47%

+0.8817

+0.8794

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6226

$0.6220

+0.10%

-1.94%

+$0.6251

+$0.6210

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.2960

10.3615

-0.71%

+4.83%

+10.3800

+10.2690

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.9083

10.9800

-0.65%

+3.95%

+10.9964

+10.8954

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.4234

10.4215

-0.08%

+0.15%

+10.4681

+10.3828

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.0442

11.0535

-0.08%

-0.95%

+11.0836

+11.0285

(Reporting by Laura Matthews in New York and Alun John in London; Additional reporting by Lucy Raitano in London and Rae Wee in Singapore; Editing by Lincoln Feast, Sharon Singleton, Chizu Nomiyama and Paul Simao)

