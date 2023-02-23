FOREX-Dollar steady as data points to higher-for-longer U.S. interest rates

By Laura Matthews and Alun John
NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The dollar was steady against its major peers on Thursday, as new data showed a still-tight U.S. labor market, underpinning convictions that the Federal Reserve's monetary policy tightening may be far from over.
The index climbed 0.36% on Wednesday as minutes from the Fed's Jan. 31-Feb. 1 meeting showed nearly all policymakers favored a slowing in the pace of interest rate hikes, but also indicated that curbing unacceptably high inflation would be the "key factor" in how much further the U.S. central bank's benchmark overnight interest rate would need to rise. That rate is currently in the 4.50%-4.75% range, having risen rapidly from the near-zero level in March 2022. FEDWATCH
The euro EUR=EBS fell 0.05% to $1.0600. It briefly touched $1.0586 in early trading, its lowest level since early January, largely unaffected by euro zone inflation data that came in a touch higher last month than previously estimated. That data confirmed that price growth is now well past its peak.
Incoming Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda will speak in the country's parliament on Friday and Monday, with investors looking for clues on how soon the BOJ could end its bond yield control policy.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 10:40AM (1540 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
104.5700
104.5200
+0.07%
1.044%
+104.6800
+104.3000
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0593
$1.0606
-0.11%
-1.13%
+$1.0628
+$1.0586
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
134.8000
134.9150
-0.09%
+2.81%
+135.3600
+134.6500
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
142.81
143.10
-0.20%
+1.79%
+143.5100
+142.7700
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9333
0.9316
+0.19%
+0.94%
+0.9343
+0.9292
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2031
$1.2044
-0.07%
-0.48%
+$1.2074
+$1.2015
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3537
1.3551
-0.10%
-0.08%
+1.3552
+1.3517
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6817
$0.6805
+0.18%
+0.01%
+$0.6841
+$0.6804
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9886
0.9875
+0.11%
-0.09%
+0.9906
+0.9871
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8802
0.8800
+0.02%
-0.47%
+0.8817
+0.8794
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6226
$0.6220
+0.10%
-1.94%
+$0.6251
+$0.6210
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
10.2960
10.3615
-0.71%
+4.83%
+10.3800
+10.2690
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.9083
10.9800
-0.65%
+3.95%
+10.9964
+10.8954
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.4234
10.4215
-0.08%
+0.15%
+10.4681
+10.3828
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
11.0442
11.0535
-0.08%
-0.95%
+11.0836
+11.0285
World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
(Reporting by Laura Matthews in New York and Alun John in London; Additional reporting by Lucy Raitano in London and Rae Wee in Singapore; Editing by Lincoln Feast, Sharon Singleton, Chizu Nomiyama and Paul Simao)
((laura.matthews@thomsonreuters.com))
