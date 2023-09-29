FOREX-Dollar steady as core price inflation slows in August

NEW YORK, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The dollar held losses against a basket of currencies on Friday after data showed that a key measure of inflation slowed in August.

The core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 3.9% on an annual basis in August, down from 4.3% in July. The headline index, however, gained by 3.5% on the year, up from 3.4% in July.

The dollar index is down 0.40% on the day at 105.72. It is down from a 10-month high of 106.84 on Wednesday. =USD

The euro is up 0.38% on the day at $1.0607. The single currency has bounced from an almost nine-month low of $1.0488 on Wednesday. EUR=EBS

The dollar fell 0.13% to 149.10 Japanese yen. It has fallen from a 11-month high of 149.71 on Wednesday. JPY=EBS

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 8:43AM (1243 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

105.7200

106.1600

-0.40%

2.155%

+106.2200

+105.6500

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0607

$1.0567

+0.38%

-1.01%

+$1.0617

+$1.0558

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

149.1000

149.3000

-0.13%

+13.73%

+149.5000

+148.5300

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

158.14

157.74

+0.25%

+12.72%

+158.3300

+157.4600

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9113

0.9152

-0.40%

-1.42%

+0.9155

+0.9093

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2264

$1.2202

+0.51%

+1.41%

+$1.2271

+$1.2198

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3432

1.3487

-0.40%

-0.86%

+1.3506

+1.3417

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6492

$0.6428

+1.00%

-4.75%

+$0.6501

+$0.6421

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9664

0.9667

-0.03%

-2.33%

+0.9674

+0.9646

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8647

0.8659

-0.14%

-2.23%

+0.8674

+0.8643

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6036

$0.5961

+1.22%

-4.97%

+$0.6049

+$0.5964

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.5990

10.7230

-0.99%

+8.18%

+10.7370

+10.5810

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.2388

11.3328

-0.83%

+7.10%

+11.3460

+11.2225

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.8607

10.9151

-0.11%

+4.35%

+10.9371

+10.8190

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.5206

11.5336

-0.11%

+3.33%

+11.5535

+11.4763

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Christina Fincher)

