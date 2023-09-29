FOREX-Dollar steady as core price inflation slows in August

NEW YORK, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The dollar held losses against a basket of currencies on Friday after data showed that a key measure of inflation slowed in August.
The core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 3.9% on an annual basis in August, down from 4.3% in July. The headline index, however, gained by 3.5% on the year, up from 3.4% in July.
The dollar index is down 0.40% on the day at 105.72. It is down from a 10-month high of 106.84 on Wednesday. =USD
The euro is up 0.38% on the day at $1.0607. The single currency has bounced from an almost nine-month low of $1.0488 on Wednesday. EUR=EBS
The dollar fell 0.13% to 149.10 Japanese yen. It has fallen from a 11-month high of 149.71 on Wednesday. JPY=EBS
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 8:43AM (1243 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
105.7200
106.1600
-0.40%
2.155%
+106.2200
+105.6500
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0607
$1.0567
+0.38%
-1.01%
+$1.0617
+$1.0558
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
149.1000
149.3000
-0.13%
+13.73%
+149.5000
+148.5300
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
158.14
157.74
+0.25%
+12.72%
+158.3300
+157.4600
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9113
0.9152
-0.40%
-1.42%
+0.9155
+0.9093
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2264
$1.2202
+0.51%
+1.41%
+$1.2271
+$1.2198
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3432
1.3487
-0.40%
-0.86%
+1.3506
+1.3417
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6492
$0.6428
+1.00%
-4.75%
+$0.6501
+$0.6421
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9664
0.9667
-0.03%
-2.33%
+0.9674
+0.9646
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8647
0.8659
-0.14%
-2.23%
+0.8674
+0.8643
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6036
$0.5961
+1.22%
-4.97%
+$0.6049
+$0.5964
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
10.5990
10.7230
-0.99%
+8.18%
+10.7370
+10.5810
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
11.2388
11.3328
-0.83%
+7.10%
+11.3460
+11.2225
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.8607
10.9151
-0.11%
+4.35%
+10.9371
+10.8190
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
11.5206
11.5336
-0.11%
+3.33%
+11.5535
+11.4763
(Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Christina Fincher)
