FOREX-Dollar steady as central banks take central stage

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The dollar was little changed on Monday, a day before the Federal Reserve was due to begin a two-day policy meeting, while the euro was boosted by unexpectedly high inflation data before the European Central Bank meets on Thursday.

The U.S. central bank is widely expected to hike interest rates by an additional 25 basis points this week, and investors will be watching for any new indications on how many more rate increases are likely.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is in a "difficult position" because "they're going to raise rates 25 basis points and yet he's going to have to argue against the easing of financial conditions,” said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex in New York.

Fed funds futures traders are pricing for the Fed's benchmark rate to peak at 4.93% in June, up from 4.33% now, and then for the central bank to cut it to 4.52% by December. This contrasts with comments from Fed officials, who have said that they will need to keep rates in restrictive territory for a period of time in order to bring down inflation. FEDWATCH

The dollar index =USD has weakened to 101.88 from a 20-year high of 114.78 on Sept. 28 as investors price in the likelihood that the Fed is nearing the end of its tightening cycle. But it has been largely rangebound for the past few weeks as it hits technical support against major currencies including the euro.

The question now is "does the dollar bounce or is this a nesting pattern before the next leg down," Chandler said.

The euro EUR=EBS rose 0.25% to $1.0894 after Spain's consumer prices rose 5.8% on a year-on-year basis in January, the first increase in six months.

"Today's data will underline expectations for a 50-basis-point hike from the ECB on Thursday and also signal that rates will be moved further up," said Niels Christensen, chief analyst at Nordea.

The dollar dipped 0.35% against the Japanese yen JPY=EBS.

A panel of academics and business executives on Monday urged the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to make its 2% inflation target a long-term goal instead of one that must be met as soon as possible, in light of the rising cost of prolonged monetary easing.

The Australian dollar AUD=D3 fell 0.49% to $0.7074 but was on track for a monthly gain of nearly 4%, after Australia's inflation rate shot to a 33-year high last quarter, causing traders to ramp up bets that the Reserve Bank of Australia will have to tighten interest rates further. 0#RBAWATCH

Sterling GBP=D3 dipped 0.14% to $1.2382 ahead of the Bank of England's meeting on Thursday. The BoE and ECB are both expected to raise rates by 50 basis points each this week.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:51AM (1451 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

101.8800

101.8900

+0.00%

-1.556%

+102.0400

+101.6500

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0894

$1.0868

+0.25%

+1.68%

+$1.0914

+$1.0854

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

130.2900

129.8000

+0.35%

-0.66%

+130.3300

+129.2000

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

141.95

141.11

+0.60%

+1.18%

+141.9700

+140.5600

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9234

0.9215

+0.21%

-0.14%

+0.9239

+0.9184

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2382

$1.2400

-0.14%

+2.39%

+$1.2416

+$1.2369

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3339

1.3311

+0.21%

-1.55%

+1.3353

+1.3300

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7074

$0.7110

-0.49%

+3.79%

+$0.7120

+$0.7065

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0058

1.0010

+0.48%

+1.65%

+1.0061

+1.0006

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8797

0.8770

+0.31%

-0.53%

+0.8802

+0.8763

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6489

$0.6494

-0.08%

+2.19%

+$0.6508

+$0.6474

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

9.9035

9.8805

+0.31%

+0.99%

+9.9365

+9.8675

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.7926

10.7336

+0.55%

+2.85%

+10.8206

+10.7134

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.3492

10.3058

+0.88%

-0.56%

+10.3712

+10.2939

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.2750

11.1769

+0.88%

+1.12%

+11.2869

+11.1930

(Additional reporting by Samuel Indyk in London; Editing by Paul Simao)

((karen.brettell@tr.com))

