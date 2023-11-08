FOREX-Dollar steady against euro, yen on intervention watch as it hits one-week low

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The dollar was steady against the euro on Wednesday and gained against the yen as it consolidated after a sharp selloff last week on rising confidence that the Federal Reserve has ended its interest rate-hiking cycle.

Traders also remained on alert for potential intervention in the Japanese currency as it rose above the 151 level against the dollar, its weakest level in a week.

Many economists and analysts expect the U.S. economy to slow in the fourth quarter, which makes further rate hikes less likely and will dent the appeal of the greenback, which has benefited from the relative strength of the United States compared to other major economies.

“The dollar is vulnerable to weaker data going forward," said Shaun Osborne, chief foreign exchange strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto. "We’re transitioning to a sort of sell dollar rallies environment, after the buy dollar dips trend that we’ve seen really since the middle of the year."

That said, the dollar may continue to gain in the short-term as it recovers from last week’s selloff, which was viewed by some as overdone.

“Essentially it’s a period of consolidation for the U.S. dollar generally... That probably will continue for a little bit longer,” said Osborne.

The greenback suffered after Fed Chair Jerome Powell was interpreted as striking a dovish tone at the conclusion of the Fed’s two-day meeting last Wednesday, when it left interest rates unchanged.

Powell did not comment on monetary policy in a speech on Wednesday. He is also due to speak on Thursday.

Futures point to a roughly 17% chance of another hike by January, but are pricing in an 18% chance that rate cuts could come as early as March, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

The dollar index =USD was last up 0.05% at 105.58. It fell 1.4% last week, its steepest weekly decline since mid-July.

Weaker-than-expected jobs data for October on Friday added to last week's selloff. The next major U.S. economic releases will be consumer price inflation and retail sales data due next week.

The euro EUR=EBS edged up 0.02% to $1.0702.

The single currency was hurt earlier on Wednesday by data showing that retail sales in September fell 0.3% month-on-month in the bloc.

"The mixed outlook for consumer and investment spending leaves the euro zone very close to recession," said Wells Fargo Economist Nick Bennenbroek.

The dollar gained 0.41% to 151.03 Japanese yen JPY=EBS, heading back towards levels that have investors on watch for currency intervention. It hit a one-year high of 151.74 last week.

"It's clear we are back in the intervention space," said ING FX strategist Francesco Pesole.

"The rate of change has been rather substantial in the last two sessions. If we see dollar-yen rising by another substantial amount today then intervention alarm bells will start ringing very loudly."

In the FX options market, however, positions are more tilted towards expectations that the yen will strengthen from here.

One-month dollar/yen risk reversals JPY1MRR=, which are used to gauge bullish or bearish sentiment in currency markets, on Wednesday showed a preponderance of puts -- a bet that the pair would fall -- over calls, currently at -0.65. That's the highest level since September 2022.

A negative risk reversal means the volatility of put options is greater than the volatility of similar call options.

The British pound GBP=D3, which earlier in the week hit a seven-week top against the dollar above $1.24, was last down 0.12% at $1.2283.

The Australian dollar AUD=D3 fell another 0.57% to $0.6400, having slid 0.8% in the previous session - its largest daily decline in about a month.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) on Tuesday raised interest rates to a 12-year high, ending four months of steady policy, but watered down its tightening bias to make it more conditional on incoming data.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:00PM (2000 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

105.5800

105.5400

+0.05%

2.020%

+105.8700

+105.4400

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0702

$1.0700

+0.02%

-0.12%

+$1.0716

+$1.0660

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

151.0300

150.4300

+0.41%

+15.21%

+151.0500

+150.3500

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

161.64

160.89

+0.47%

+15.21%

+161.6900

+160.7000

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8998

0.8999

+0.00%

-2.68%

+0.9024

+0.8977

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2283

$1.2299

-0.12%

+1.58%

+$1.2301

+$1.2243

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3802

1.3767

+0.27%

+1.88%

+1.3814

+1.3755

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6400

$0.6437

-0.57%

-6.11%

+$0.6449

+$0.6399

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9629

0.9630

-0.01%

-2.69%

+0.9634

+0.9597

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8711

0.8698

+0.15%

-1.50%

+0.8714

+0.8696

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.5909

$0.5935

-0.44%

-6.94%

+$0.5942

+$0.5908

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

11.1930

11.2000

-0.11%

+14.00%

+11.2430

+11.1750

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.9809

11.9583

+0.19%

+14.17%

+12.0057

+11.9272

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.9044

10.9102

-0.17%

+4.77%

+10.9794

+10.8790

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.6705

11.6899

-0.17%

+4.67%

+11.7092

+11.6516

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Samuel Indyk; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((karen.brettell@tr.com))

