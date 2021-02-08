FOREX-Dollar steadies after U.S. jobs-related losses

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The dollar was flat to slightly lower on Monday in choppy trading, holding its ground against a basket of major currencies after falling sharply on worse-than-expected U.S. jobs data last week, as investors continued to price in faster U.S. recovery than most countries.

The dollar index was at 90.982, <=USD>, flat on the day. On Friday, it fell as low as 90.981 after data showed the U.S. economy created fewer jobs than expected in January and job losses in December were greater than initially reported.

"We view Friday's non-farm payrolls report as a speed bump rather than a roadblock for the emerging growth divergence narrative," said Mark McCormick, global head of FX strategy at TD Securities in Toronto, in a research note.

"Stepping back from this single report, we still see growth expectations moving in the U.S.'s favor, especially versus Europe. Since the end of the first lockdowns last year, the U.S., Japan, and Canada are the lone G10 countries to have seen growth expectations rise for next year," he added.

Speculators have been reducing short positions - bets the dollar will weaken - on the currency. Some analysts have flagged the likelihood that the same speculators will be forced out of their short positions by a rise in the dollar.

Net bearish bets on the dollar by speculators fell to $29.95 billion for the week ended Feb. 2, compared with a net short position of $33.81 billion for the previous week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data.

Francesco Pesole, FX strategist at ING said, that even if the U.S. dollar recovery stalls, "we could continue to see evidence of a USD short squeeze in the coming weeks".

The euro was modestly up at $1.2057 against the dollar EUR=EBS.

In a note to clients, J.P. Morgan strategists said they "have growing confidence of underperformance of EUR vs USD".

Investor morale in the euro zone unexpectedly fell in February as lockdowns to suppress the COVID-19 caseload left their mark on the economy, which lost touch with other regions in the world as they recovered further, a survey by Sentix showed.

Sentix's investor sentiment index for the euro zone fell back into negative territory, dropping to -0.2 from 1.3 in January. A Reuters poll had pointed to a reading of 1.9.

The British pound GBP=D3 bought $1.3686, 0.3% lower to the dollar.

The dollar was quoted at 105.62 yen JPY=EBS, having pulled back from a three-month high reached on Friday.

In the cryptocurrency market, bitcoin BTC=BTSP hit another record high of $44,899 after Tesla Inc TSLA.O said on Monday it had invested around $1.5 billion in the virtual currency and expects to begin accepting payment for its cars and other products with it in the near future. .

Bitcoin was last up 12.7% at 43,736.

Ethereum ETH=BTSPhit a fresh record high of $1,764.55 after the listing of ethereum futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange late Sunday. It was last up 6% at $1,712.52.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:38AM (1438 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

90.9580

90.9980

-0.03%

1.086%

+91.2280

+90.9560

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.2056

$1.2050

+0.06%

-1.32%

+$1.2060

+$1.2020

Dollar/Yen

JPY=D3

105.3500

105.3550

+0.12%

+2.12%

+105.6650

+105.4050

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

127.02

126.93

+0.07%

+0.08%

+127.1200

+126.8700

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8987

0.8986

+0.03%

+1.60%

+0.9019

+0.8986

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3721

$1.3736

-0.11%

+0.43%

+$1.3740

+$1.3680

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2755

1.2757

+0.00%

+0.18%

+1.2782

+1.2750

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7687

$0.7679

+0.12%

-0.07%

+$0.7687

+$0.7652

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0833

1.0828

+0.05%

+0.24%

+1.0846

+1.0826

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8785

0.8767

+0.21%

-1.70%

+0.8793

+0.8762

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.7208

$0.7194

+0.19%

+0.38%

+$0.7212

+$0.7175

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.5080

8.5405

-0.16%

-0.70%

+8.5485

+8.5185

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.2583

10.2680

-0.09%

-1.99%

+10.2890

+10.2550

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.3824

8.3576

+0.22%

+2.27%

+8.4171

+8.3703

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.1060

10.0835

+0.22%

+0.29%

+10.1186

+10.0828

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

