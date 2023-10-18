FOREX-Dollar stalls as Chinese economy beats expectations

By Harry Robertson and Tom Westbrook

LONDON/SINGAPORE, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The dollar was little changed on Wednesday after jumping a day earlier, as better-than-expected growth in China helped put a dampener on the greenback's rally.

A blast at a Gaza hospital kept moves modest and traders on edge at the prospect of the conflict widening between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas. U.S. President Joe Biden was in Israel on Wednesday in an effort to prevent escalation.

Official data showed China's economy grew 1.3% in the third quarter, accelerating from 0.5% in the previous quarter and topping market forecasts for an increase of 1%. Industrial output rose and unemployment fell.

The dollar index =USD was marginally higher at 106.3. The gauge, which tracks the greenback against six major peers, rose 0.53% on Tuesday but remains below an 11-month high of 107.34 touched last week.

"It's had a really good run and it's stalled a bit," said Westpac analyst Imre Speizer. "Maybe it's hitting the limits of this stage of the rally, and needs a bit of a correction."

China's yuan CNY=CFXS hit a one-week high of 7.2905 per dollar, though it then retreated to 7.316. CNY/ The China-sensitive Australian AUD=D3 and New Zealand dollars NZD=D3 both jumped before unwinding their gains.

"I'm surprised that (the data is) not having a little bit more of an impact given how negative views have been on Chinese growth," said Erik Nelson, macro strategist at Wells Fargo.

Nelson said investor reaction to the Israel-Hamas conflict had so far been muted. "If it spread to other regions which get pulled into the conflict, like Iran, then that's another story, but we're not there yet."

The euro EUR=EBS was down 0.2% at $1.0555, while sterling GBP=D3 was flat at $1.2179 after data showed British inflation failed to fall as expected in September.

Israel's shekelILS=D3 was pinned to the weaker side of 4 to the dollar, around its lowest since 2015.

Since mid-July, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR has climbed about 100 basis points and the dollar index has surged around 7% as the U.S. economy has shown no signs of slowing down.

On Tuesday, U.S. yields shot higher after data showed retail sales increased strongly, which had helped the dollar pile pressure on the Japanese yen, where ultra-loose monetary policy is suppressing returns on bonds.

The yen JPY=EBS was last up slightly at 149.68 to the dollar. The Bank of Japan on Wednesday unexpectedly announced $2 billion in bond-buying to keep downward pressure on yields.

The 150 yen mark has become a key psychological level after past government interventions to prop up the currency occurred around that point. Earlier in October the yen rallied sharply after falling past 150, although it later fell back and early indications suggest Japan did not intervene.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 1101 GMT

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=EBS

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

All spots FX=

Tokyo spots AFX=

Europe spots EFX=

Volatilities FXVOL=

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ TKYFX

World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

China economy shows stabilising signs https://tmsnrt.rs/46RrD4f

(Reporting by Harry Robertson in London and Tom Westbrook in Singapore Editing by Sharon Singleton and Mark Potter)

((harry.robertson@thomsonreuters.com; tom.westbrook@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.