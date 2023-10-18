FOREX-Dollar stalls as China data surprises

By Tom Westbrook
SINGAPORE, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Asian currencies caught a boost from better-than-expected Chinese economic data on Wednesday, driving the yuan to a one-week high and putting a dampener on the U.S. dollar.
A blast at a Gaza hospital, however, kept moves modest and traders on edge at the prospect of a widening conflict. U.S. President Joe Biden is due to visit Israel on Wednesday. The shekelILS=D3 was pinned to the weaker side of 4 to the dollar.
Official data showed China's economy grew 1.3% in the third quarter, accelerating from 0.5% in the previous quarter and topping market forecasts for an increase of 1%. Industrial output rose and unemployment fell.
"It pretty much means the growth target for this year of around 5% will be achieved, maybe slightly above," said UOB economist Woei Chen Ho in Singapore.
The yuan and trade-dependent Australian and New Zealand dollars all bounced. The Aussie AUD=D3 was last up 0.2% at $0.6378. The kiwi NZD=D3 rose by the same margin to $0.5909.
The yuan CNY=CFXS hit a one-week high of 7.2905 per dollar, though it then retreated to 7.306. CNY/
On Tuesday, U.S. yields had shot sharply higher after data showed retail sales increased strongly, which had helped the dollar pile pressure on the low-yielding Japanese yen.
The yen JPY=EBS was last at 149.68 to the dollar and was squeezed, as the Bank of Japan unexpectedly announced $2 billion in bond-buying to keep downward pressure on yields.
Elsewhere the dollar struggled to gain, which some analysts suggested could point to a loss of momentum.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR has climbed about 100 basis points since mid July, and the dollar index =USD is up 7% in the same period.
"It's had a really good run and it's stalled a bit," said Westpac analyst Imre Speizer. "Maybe it's hitting the limits of this stage of the rally, and needs a bit of a correction."
The euro EUR=EBS gained 0.1% overnight and was steady at $1.0574 in Asia. Sterling GBP=D3 held at $1.2170.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 0516 GMT
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=EBS
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
All spots FX=
Tokyo spots AFX=
Europe spots EFX=
Volatilities FXVOL=
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ TKYFX
World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
((tom.westbrook@tr.com; +65 6973 8284;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.