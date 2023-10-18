FOREX-Dollar stalls as China data surprises

By Tom Westbrook

SINGAPORE, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Asian currencies caught a boost from better-than-expected Chinese economic data on Wednesday, driving the yuan to a one-week high and putting a dampener on the U.S. dollar.

A blast at a Gaza hospital, however, kept moves modest and traders on edge at the prospect of a widening conflict. U.S. President Joe Biden is due to visit Israel on Wednesday. The shekelILS=D3 was pinned to the weaker side of 4 to the dollar.

Official data showed China's economy grew 1.3% in the third quarter, accelerating from 0.5% in the previous quarter and topping market forecasts for an increase of 1%. Industrial output rose and unemployment fell.

"It pretty much means the growth target for this year of around 5% will be achieved, maybe slightly above," said UOB economist Woei Chen Ho in Singapore.

The yuan and trade-dependent Australian and New Zealand dollars all bounced. The Aussie AUD=D3 was last up 0.2% at $0.6378. The kiwi NZD=D3 rose by the same margin to $0.5909.

The yuan CNY=CFXS hit a one-week high of 7.2905 per dollar, though it then retreated to 7.306. CNY/

On Tuesday, U.S. yields had shot sharply higher after data showed retail sales increased strongly, which had helped the dollar pile pressure on the low-yielding Japanese yen.

The yen JPY=EBS was last at 149.68 to the dollar and was squeezed, as the Bank of Japan unexpectedly announced $2 billion in bond-buying to keep downward pressure on yields.

Elsewhere the dollar struggled to gain, which some analysts suggested could point to a loss of momentum.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR has climbed about 100 basis points since mid July, and the dollar index =USD is up 7% in the same period.

"It's had a really good run and it's stalled a bit," said Westpac analyst Imre Speizer. "Maybe it's hitting the limits of this stage of the rally, and needs a bit of a correction."

The euro EUR=EBS gained 0.1% overnight and was steady at $1.0574 in Asia. Sterling GBP=D3 held at $1.2170.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0516 GMT

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=EBS

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

All spots FX=

Tokyo spots AFX=

Europe spots EFX=

Volatilities FXVOL=

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ TKYFX

World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

