FOREX-Dollar snaps two-day winning streak, bitcoin hovers near record highs

By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The dollar lost ground on Thursday, ending its first two-day winning streak in two weeks as disappointing labor market data tempered expectations for a speedy economic recovery from the global health crisis.

"Right around 2 am this morning the dollar got sold across the board," said Erik Bregar, head of FX strategy at Exchange Bank of Canada in Toronto. "(That was) a precursor to the further weakness we're seeing today."

Bitcoin BTC=BTSP eased off its record high of $52,640 reached overnight. The cryptocurrency has surged roughly 78% so far this year as institutional interest ramps up, but some analysts warn that the rally might be unsustainable.

"Is (bitcoin) an asset class that the world should take more seriously? Perhaps," Bregar added. "The bigger the institutional investment involved, the more interested I'll get."

An unexpected increase in weekly jobless claims dampened enthusiasm over otherwise upbeat data this week, the day after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's most recent monetary policy meeting showed the central bank was determined to continue supporting the economic recovery.

The dollar slightly pared its losses against a basket of world currencies on the news.

"Today, jobless claims came in higher than expected that put a little bit of support back under the dollar," Bregar added. "And tomorrow, the market is going to forget about it and focus on something else."

The dollar index =USD was off 0.24% at 90.680 after two days of consecutive gains.

The euro EUR=EBS gained 0.30% to $1.2077 after sliding 0.5% overnight, the most in two weeks.

The yen JPY=EBS gained some ground against the greenback and was last almost flat at 105.800, but still below its 200-day moving average.

Sterling advanced 0.63% against the dollar GBP=D3 and was last at 1.395, and hit a high against the euro of 86.525 pence EURGBP=D3. The pound is the best-performing G10 currency against the dollar this year.GBP/

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:48AM (1448 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

90.6660

90.8980

-0.24%

0.761%

+90.9810

+90.5530

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.2076

$1.2040

+0.30%

-1.16%

+$1.2090

+$1.2036

Dollar/Yen

JPY=D3

105.7900

105.8600

-0.06%

+2.43%

+105.9150

+105.6500

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

127.76

127.46

+0.24%

+0.66%

+127.7800

+127.3400

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8968

0.8988

-0.22%

+1.37%

+0.8995

+0.8958

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3952

$1.3865

+0.63%

+2.13%

+$1.3986

+$1.3841

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2694

1.2698

-0.02%

-0.31%

+1.2716

+1.2666

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7762

$0.7751

+0.13%

+0.89%

+$0.7789

+$0.7748

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0829

1.0819

+0.09%

+0.20%

+1.0831

+1.0820

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8652

0.8682

-0.35%

-3.19%

+0.8700

+0.8642

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.7194

$0.7189

+0.10%

+0.21%

+$0.7222

+$0.7177

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.4770

8.5020

-0.24%

-1.23%

+8.5160

+8.4575

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.2360

10.2275

+0.08%

-2.21%

+10.2580

+10.2090

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.3149

8.3231

+0.15%

+1.45%

+8.3357

+8.2972

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.0412

10.0259

+0.15%

-0.35%

+10.0530

+10.0205

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Reflation trade's big FX winner: GBPhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3auhcJE

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; additional reporting by Ritvik Carvalho; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((stephen.culp@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6076;))

