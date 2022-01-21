FOREX-Dollar slips with U.S. Treasury yields but still up for week; bitcoin falls

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar edged lower with U.S. Treasury yields on Friday, with investors looking ahead to next week's Federal Reserve meeting for more clarity on the U.S. outlook for rate hikes.

Expectations that the Fed will tighten monetary policy at a faster pace than previously anticipated had driven a rise in yields and the dollar earlier this week, and the U.S. dollar index =USD remained on track for its biggest weekly percentage gain since mid-December.

U.S. Treasury yields fell Friday as concerns about potential conflict in Ukraine dented risk appetite.

Markets are pricing in as many as four rate hikes this year, starting from March and expect the Fed to start trimming its $8 trillion-plus balance sheet within months. Next week's Fed meeting could shed some light on how fast it will tighten.

"Everything is going to be somewhat calm" until the Fed releases its statement on Wednesday after the two-day meeting, said Bipan Rai, North American head of FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets in Toronto.

"It makes sense the dollar is somewhat muted today given the lack of real impetus from the data front."

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against major peers, was down 0.2% on the day at 95.555 but up 0.4% for the week so far.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was also dragged lower, and was last down more than 4%. BTC=BTSP

Against the yen, the dollar was last down 0.3% at 113.685 JPY=, while the euro EUR= was up 0.3% againt the dollar at $1.1311.

Retail sales in Britain added recent weaker economic data. The pound was down 0.3% against the dollar at $1.3556. GBP=D3, EURGBP=D3

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:53AM (1553 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

95.5550

95.7650

-0.21%

-0.113%

+95.8400

+95.4910

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1348

$1.1311

+0.33%

-0.18%

+$1.1360

+$1.1301

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

113.6850

114.0900

-0.33%

-1.23%

+114.1500

+113.6000

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

129.00

129.04

-0.03%

-1.01%

+129.3000

+128.5700

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9113

0.9173

-0.65%

-0.10%

+0.9172

+0.9108

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3556

$1.3593

-0.28%

+0.23%

+$1.3602

+$1.3546

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2526

1.2504

+0.21%

-0.90%

+1.2554

+1.2498

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7202

$0.7227

-0.35%

-0.93%

+$0.7229

+$0.7183

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0339

1.0374

-0.34%

-0.29%

+1.0377

+1.0336

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8369

0.8315

+0.65%

-0.37%

+0.8376

+0.8316

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6729

$0.6755

-0.40%

-1.70%

+$0.6758

+$0.6708

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.8790

8.8390

+0.48%

+0.81%

+8.9120

+8.8105

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.0777

9.9912

+0.87%

+0.65%

+10.1141

+9.9814

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.1694

9.2234

-0.27%

+1.68%

+9.2434

+9.1534

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.4065

10.4349

-0.27%

+1.68%

+10.4476

+10.3838

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Additional reporting by Iain Withers and Sujata Rao in London and Kevin Buckland in Tokyo; Editing by Hugh Lawson, Susan Fenton and Richard Chang)

((caroline.valetkevitch@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.