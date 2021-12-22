FOREX-Dollar slips while Aussie and Norwegian crown outperform
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The euro, Australian dollar and other currencies recovered against the U.S. dollar as traders turned more positive about the economic outlook on Wednesday, even as Omicron cases rocketed and investors braced for more volatility.
Risk appetite has improved since Monday, when markets were rattled by government restrictions relating to the spread of Omicron, and after U.S. Senator Joe Manchin said he would not support a new fiscal spending package.
"The dollar is softening as risk-off impulses continue to ebb," analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman said in a report on Wednesday, adding that "we are likely in a consolidative period for now given the lack of any major new drivers."
The dollar dipped 0.19% against a basket of currencies =USD to 96.257.
The dollar index, however, remains near a one-and-a-half-year high of 96.938 reached on Nov. 24, on expectations that the Federal Reserve is closer to raising rates than many other central banks.
Data on Wednesday showed that U.S. economic growth slowed sharply in the third quarter amid a flare-up in COVID-19 infections, but activity has since picked up, putting the economy on track to record its best performance this year since 1984.
The euro was last up 0.18% at $1.1310 EUR=EBS.
The risk sensitive Australian dollar AUD=D3 gained 0.59% to $0.7196.
The greenback dipped 0.69% against the Norwegian crown NOK=D3 to 8.8770. The Norwegian currency has benefited from rising oil and gas prices and has a positive seasonality for the weeks around Christmas.
Sterling gained 0.44% to $1.3327 GBP=D3, despite data showing Britain's economy grew more slowly than previously thought in the July-September period.
The weeks on either side of Christmas are typically low in volatility for currencies and other asset classes, analysts at ING said, though "this year some seasonal tendencies will be mixed with the Omicron variant threatening to force new restrictions and markets still processing a week full of key central bank decisions."
Turkey's lira steadied and held its recent gains after a rollercoaster ride in which it charged back from record lows due to President Tayyip Erdogan's new steps to guard Turks' savings against volatility.
Bitcoin BTC=BTSP was 0.14% weaker on the day at $48,861.
Currency bid prices at 9:46AM (1446 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
96.2570
96.4420
-0.19%
6.975%
+96.6040
+96.1980
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.1310
$1.1290
+0.18%
-7.43%
+$1.1320
+$1.1265
Dollar/Yen
JPY=D3
114.2150
114.2000
+0.01%
+10.57%
+114.3300
+114.0050
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
129.17
128.77
+0.31%
+1.77%
+129.2400
+128.5700
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9221
0.9237
-0.22%
+4.18%
+0.9252
+0.9212
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.3327
$1.3271
+0.44%
-2.44%
+$1.3334
+$1.3240
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2882
1.2914
-0.24%
+1.17%
+1.2924
+1.2881
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.7196
$0.7154
+0.59%
-6.45%
+$0.7198
+$0.7121
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0427
1.0417
+0.10%
-3.50%
+1.0433
+1.0417
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8484
0.8507
-0.27%
-5.07%
+0.8513
+0.8481
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6793
$0.6771
+0.27%
-5.46%
+$0.6794
+$0.6742
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
8.8770
8.9410
-0.69%
+3.40%
+8.9710
+8.8790
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.0410
10.0842
-0.43%
-4.07%
+10.1135
+10.0370
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
9.0996
9.1293
-0.15%
+11.00%
+9.1606
+9.0898
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.2922
10.3073
-0.15%
+2.13%
+10.3245
+10.2880
(Additional reporting by Tommy Wilkes in London; Editing by Alison Williams)
