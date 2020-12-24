FOREX-Dollar slips, sterling gains after UK, EU strike Brexit trade deal
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Dec 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar was mostly lower on Thursday, while sterling gained after Britain and the European Union struck a post-Brexit trade deal, boosting the market's appetite for risk and raising hopes the United Kingdom can avoid a turbulent economic departure at the end of the year.
Britain clinched a trade deal with the European Union on Thursday, just seven days before it exits one of the world's biggest trading blocs in its most significant global shift since the loss of empire.
"Deal is done," a Downing Street source said. "We have taken back control of our money, borders, laws, trade and our fishing waters."
The EU Commission will hold a press briefing on the trade agreement later on Thursday.
In mid-morning trading, the dollar index was slightly lower at 90.256 =USD. So far this year, the dollar has fallen 6.5%, its worst yearly performance since 2017.
Currency markets also seemed to have shrugged off President Donald Trump's criticism of the fiscal relief package earlier approved in Congress, which could put the bill in limbo.
Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday blocked attempts to alter a $2.3 trillion coronavirus aid and government spending package, leaving its status in doubt after Trump demanded extensive changes to the legislation.
Sterling, meanwhile, extended gains and rose as high as $1.3620. It was last up 0.7% at $1.3591, with potential to rise to a 2-1/2 year high above $1.3625. GBP=D3
The pound also rose to a three-week high against the euro at 89.54 pence. <EURGBP=D3> and was last up 0.7% at 89.72 pence.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 9:58AM (1458 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
90.2560
90.3020
-0.04%
+0.00%
+90.3390
+90.1510
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.2190
$1.2187
+0.03%
+8.74%
+$1.2216
+$1.2178
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
103.6950
103.5400
+0.15%
-4.59%
+103.6950
+103.5000
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
126.40
126.19
+0.17%
+3.64%
+126.4900
+126.1900
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.8909
0.8885
+0.29%
-7.92%
+0.8914
+0.8870
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.3583
$1.3500
+0.62%
+2.42%
+$1.3618
+$1.3495
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2825
1.2846
-0.15%
-1.26%
+1.2853
+1.2827
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.7602
$0.7579
+0.32%
+8.36%
+$0.7607
+$0.7571
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0861
1.0819
+0.39%
+0.08%
+1.0861
+1.0824
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8971
0.9029
-0.64%
+6.12%
+0.9035
+0.8954
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.7113
$0.7096
+0.24%
+5.71%
+$0.7117
+$0.7092
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
8.6235
8.6435
-0.04%
-1.50%
+8.6445
+8.6120
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.5151
10.5390
-0.23%
+6.85%
+10.5420
+10.5014
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
8.2595
8.2725
-0.26%
-11.64%
+8.2934
+8.2598
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.0715
10.0982
-0.26%
-3.80%
+10.1090
+10.0724
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Yoruk Bahceli in Amsterdam; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Aphria, Tilray in deal to become world's biggest cannabis company - Bloomberg News
- Thiel-backed Bridgetown mulls merger with Indonesia's PT Tokopedia - Bloomberg News
- US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends at record high on stimulus bets, Apple boost
- Shares of detergent maker Blue Moon set to open up 16.4% in Hong Kong debut