FOREX-Dollar slips, sterling gains after UK, EU strike Brexit trade deal

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Dec 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar was mostly lower on Thursday, while sterling gained after Britain and the European Union struck a post-Brexit trade deal, boosting the market's appetite for risk and raising hopes the United Kingdom can avoid a turbulent economic departure at the end of the year.

Britain clinched a trade deal with the European Union on Thursday, just seven days before it exits one of the world's biggest trading blocs in its most significant global shift since the loss of empire.

"Deal is done," a Downing Street source said. "We have taken back control of our money, borders, laws, trade and our fishing waters."

The EU Commission will hold a press briefing on the trade agreement later on Thursday.

In mid-morning trading, the dollar index was slightly lower at 90.256 =USD. So far this year, the dollar has fallen 6.5%, its worst yearly performance since 2017.

Currency markets also seemed to have shrugged off President Donald Trump's criticism of the fiscal relief package earlier approved in Congress, which could put the bill in limbo.

Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday blocked attempts to alter a $2.3 trillion coronavirus aid and government spending package, leaving its status in doubt after Trump demanded extensive changes to the legislation.

Sterling, meanwhile, extended gains and rose as high as $1.3620. It was last up 0.7% at $1.3591, with potential to rise to a 2-1/2 year high above $1.3625. GBP=D3

The pound also rose to a three-week high against the euro at 89.54 pence. <EURGBP=D3> and was last up 0.7% at 89.72 pence.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:58AM (1458 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

90.2560

90.3020

-0.04%

+0.00%

+90.3390

+90.1510

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.2190

$1.2187

+0.03%

+8.74%

+$1.2216

+$1.2178

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

103.6950

103.5400

+0.15%

-4.59%

+103.6950

+103.5000

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

126.40

126.19

+0.17%

+3.64%

+126.4900

+126.1900

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8909

0.8885

+0.29%

-7.92%

+0.8914

+0.8870

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3583

$1.3500

+0.62%

+2.42%

+$1.3618

+$1.3495

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2825

1.2846

-0.15%

-1.26%

+1.2853

+1.2827

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7602

$0.7579

+0.32%

+8.36%

+$0.7607

+$0.7571

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0861

1.0819

+0.39%

+0.08%

+1.0861

+1.0824

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8971

0.9029

-0.64%

+6.12%

+0.9035

+0.8954

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.7113

$0.7096

+0.24%

+5.71%

+$0.7117

+$0.7092

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.6235

8.6435

-0.04%

-1.50%

+8.6445

+8.6120

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.5151

10.5390

-0.23%

+6.85%

+10.5420

+10.5014

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.2595

8.2725

-0.26%

-11.64%

+8.2934

+8.2598

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.0715

10.0982

-0.26%

-3.80%

+10.1090

+10.0724

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Yoruk Bahceli in Amsterdam; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

