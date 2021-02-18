FOREX-Dollar slips in risk-off session, cryptocurrencies scale new heights

By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The dollar lost ground on Thursday, ending a two-day winning streak as hopes for a speedy economic recovery from the global heath crisis was dampened by disappointing labor market data, which put market participants in a risk-off mood.

"It's hard to reconcile what's pulling the dollar lower today," said Mazen Issa, senior currency analyst at TD Securities in New York. "But since the start of this year, around the Georgia (senatorial election) runoff, the relative U.S. equity performance has been positively correlated to the dollar."

Bitcoin BTC=BTSP backed away from its record high of $52,640 reached overnight. The cryptocurrency has surged roughly 79% so far this year as institutional interest gains momentum, prompting some analysts to warn that the rally could be unsustainable.

Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency in terms of volume and market capitalization, hit a record high of $1,939 ETH=BTSP, having soared by nearly 1,400% so far this year.

Last week the Chicago Mercantile Exchange launched futures on ether, the digital currency or token that facilitates transactions on the ethereum blockchain. It was last up 4.00% at $1,925.30.

"For now it's a speculative trade, but there's certainly a place for it in tomorrow's economy," Issa added. "It's not going to go away but there's a great deal of speculation taking place, and the FOMO aspect is a major component."

An unexpected increase in weekly jobless claims dampened enthusiasm over otherwise upbeat data this week, the day after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's most recent monetary policy meeting showed the central bank was determined to continue supporting the economic recovery.

The dollar index =USD was off 0.33% at 90.601 following two straight days of gains.

The euro EUR=EBS gained 0.38% to $1.2086 after sliding 0.5% overnight, the most in two weeks.

The yen JPY=EBS gained some ground against the greenback and was last almost flat at 105.685, but still below its 200-day moving average.

Sterling advanced 0.77% against the dollar GBP=D3 and was last at 1.397, and hit a high against the euro of 86.525 pence EURGBP=D3. The pound is the best-performing G10 currency against the dollar this year.GBP/

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 2:52PM (1952 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

90.5960

90.8980

-0.33%

0.683%

+90.9810

+90.5530

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.2085

$1.2040

+0.38%

-1.08%

+$1.2090

+$1.2036

Dollar/Yen

JPY=D3

105.6750

105.8600

-0.06%

+2.43%

+105.9150

+105.6500

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

127.72

127.46

+0.20%

+0.63%

+127.8000

+127.3400

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8966

0.8988

-0.26%

+1.33%

+0.8995

+0.8958

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3972

$1.3865

+0.77%

+2.27%

+$1.3986

+$1.3841

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2685

1.2698

-0.09%

-0.37%

+1.2730

+1.2666

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7765

$0.7751

+0.18%

+0.94%

+$0.7789

+$0.7732

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0835

1.0819

+0.15%

+0.26%

+1.0836

+1.0820

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8648

0.8682

-0.39%

-3.23%

+0.8700

+0.8642

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.7212

$0.7189

+0.32%

+0.43%

+$0.7222

+$0.7177

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.4645

8.5020

-0.32%

-1.30%

+8.5180

+8.4575

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.2305

10.2275

+0.03%

-2.26%

+10.2771

+10.2090

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.3128

8.3231

+0.21%

+1.42%

+8.3502

+8.2972

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.0466

10.0259

+0.21%

-0.30%

+10.0743

+10.0205

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Reflation trade's big FX winner: GBPhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3auhcJE

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; additional reporting by Ritvik Carvalho; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((stephen.culp@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6076;))

