FOREX-Dollar slips, euro gains as Russia says some troops returning to base
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar eased and the euro strengthened on Tuesday as Russia said some of its troops were returning to base after exercises near Ukraine, reducing some investor anxiety over the crisis in the region.
Concern over the Russia-Ukraine standoff had driven gains in the safe-haven dollar recently.
The U.S. dollar index =USD was down 0.2%, while the euro EUR= was up 0.3% against the dollar at $1.1343 and the U.S. dollar was up 0.2% against the yen at 115.74.
The Russian rouble strengthened 1.41% versus the greenback at 75.71 per dollar.
"The big story overnight is the feeling of deescalation on the Russia-Ukraine border, so that's taking out some of the premiums that had been priced into the FX and really the macro space since Friday afternoon," said Bipan Rai, North American head of FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets in Toronto.
"That's one of the reasons the U.S. dollar is underperforming," he said.
Investors will remain focused on developments in the region, with the news from Russia drawing a guarded response from Ukraine and its Western allies, and as NATO said it had yet to see any evidence of de-escalation.
Market participants will also remain alert to any comments this week from U.S. Federal Reserve officials on the interest rate hike outlook.
Fed officials continue to spar over how aggressively to begin raising rates at their March meeting, with St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Monday reiterating calls for a faster pace of Fed rate hikes. Other Fed officials have been less willing to commit to a half-point hike, or were even concerned it could cause trouble.
"The key is really going to be what we hear from other Fed speakers later this week... That could be pivotal for markets this week," Rai said.
The European Central Bank has joined its central bank peers in signaling a hawkish turn in its monetary policy at a meeting this month.
Sterling was down 0.1% against the dollar at $1.3524. It had been rising amid expectations that the Bank of England was likely to raise interest rates again next month after lifting them twice since December.
Investors are also absorbing the day's economic data, which showed U.S. producer prices increased by the most in eight months in January. The data follows last week's report showing a strong rise in consumer prices in January, with the annual inflation rate posting its largest increase in 40 years.
In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin BTC=BTSP was up about 4%.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 10:27AM (1527 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
96.1060
96.2860
-0.17%
0.463%
+96.3010
+95.9650
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.1343
$1.1307
+0.33%
-0.22%
+$1.1360
+$1.1304
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
115.7350
115.5450
+0.16%
+0.53%
+115.8700
+115.2600
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
131.29
130.62
+0.51%
+0.74%
+131.4700
+130.4500
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9260
0.9243
+0.18%
+1.52%
+0.9274
+0.9227
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.3524
$1.3532
-0.06%
+0.00%
+$1.3566
+$1.3488
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2755
1.2726
+0.24%
+0.89%
+1.2774
+1.2702
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.7137
$0.7128
+0.14%
-1.80%
+$0.7156
+$0.7103
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0501
1.0449
+0.50%
+1.27%
+1.0511
+1.0447
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8387
0.8357
+0.36%
-0.15%
+0.8399
+0.8352
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6626
$0.6609
+0.27%
-3.18%
+$0.6648
+$0.6604
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
8.9060
8.8960
+0.24%
+1.23%
+8.9380
+8.8400
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.1035
10.0474
+0.56%
+0.90%
+10.1228
+10.0190
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
9.3071
9.3771
-0.42%
+3.21%
+9.3997
+9.2815
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.5590
10.6040
-0.42%
+3.18%
+10.6140
+10.5325
World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
FX positionshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3JonIQs
