FOREX-Dollar slips, euro gains as market awaits U.S. CPI data

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The dollar weakened and euro edged higher on Wednesday amid ongoing repricing of positions after the European Central Bank's hawkish shift last week, while the market awaited key data on U.S. consumer prices due on Thursday.

Bond yields retreated, in particular a jump in German two-year notes DE2YT=RR that had helped lift the euro last week to three-year highs. Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries backed away from 27-month highs that spurred an upward dollar move. US/

ECB President Christine Lagarde calmed markets on Monday, backing away from her hawkish tone last week that changed rate hike expectations to this year from 2023 in the euro zone.

But the big shift in central bank policy expectations over the past week, in particular from the ECB, has dampened the dollar's recent upside.

Tighter U.S. policy expectations are seen in other central banks, giving stability to the dollar as opposed to a more forceful directional move, said Alvise Marino, director of FX strategy at Credit Suisse.

Eyes now are on Thursday's CPI print, which is expected to show a 0.5% month-over-month increase in January, and 7.3% for the year, according to economists polled by Reuters.

"The market is likely to react more forcefully in the event of a weak surprise rather than in the event of a strong surprise to the CPI data," Marino said.

"Expectations at this point are in the direction of persistently high inflation," he said. "Something pointing in the opposite direction would represent a big change."

The dollar index =USD fell 0.094%, with the euro EUR= up 0.12% to $1.1428.

Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said in an interview to German newspaper Die Zeit on Wednesday that the ECB could raise interest rates this year as inflation was proving to be higher for longer than expected.

Also on Wednesday, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said the U.S. economy may be nearing a turn lower in inflation, though he added he was still leaning toward a slightly faster pace of interest rate increases this year.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 11:00AM (1600 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

95.4980

95.5940

-0.09%

-0.172%

+95.6760

+95.3870

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1428

$1.1417

+0.10%

+0.52%

+$1.1446

+$1.1403

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

115.4500

115.5300

-0.06%

+0.30%

+115.6900

+115.3200

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

131.95

131.91

+0.03%

+1.25%

+132.1500

+131.6300

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9239

0.9252

-0.14%

+1.29%

+0.9254

+0.9222

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3546

$1.3547

+0.00%

+0.17%

+$1.3589

+$1.3538

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2682

1.2702

-0.15%

+0.31%

+1.2715

+1.2677

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7182

$0.7146

+0.50%

-1.20%

+$0.7194

+$0.7142

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0558

1.0560

-0.02%

+1.82%

+1.0567

+1.0544

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8435

0.8423

+0.14%

+0.42%

+0.8441

+0.8414

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6687

$0.6648

+0.60%

-2.29%

+$0.6698

+$0.6642

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.7995

8.8275

-0.41%

-0.21%

+8.8450

+8.7835

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.0561

10.0709

-0.15%

+0.44%

+10.0909

+10.0420

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.0895

9.1391

-0.44%

+0.79%

+9.1551

+9.0775

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.3885

10.4349

-0.44%

+1.51%

+10.4440

+10.3845

(Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Joice Alves; Editing by Peter Graff, Gareth Jones and Alex Richardson)

