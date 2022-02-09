FOREX-Dollar slips, euro gains as market awaits U.S. CPI data
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The dollar weakened and euro edged higher on Wednesday amid ongoing repricing of positions after the European Central Bank's hawkish shift last week, while the market awaited key data on U.S. consumer prices due on Thursday.
Bond yields retreated, in particular a jump in German two-year notes DE2YT=RR that had helped lift the euro last week to three-year highs. Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries backed away from 27-month highs that spurred an upward dollar move. US/
ECB President Christine Lagarde calmed markets on Monday, backing away from her hawkish tone last week that changed rate hike expectations to this year from 2023 in the euro zone.
But the big shift in central bank policy expectations over the past week, in particular from the ECB, has dampened the dollar's recent upside.
Tighter U.S. policy expectations are seen in other central banks, giving stability to the dollar as opposed to a more forceful directional move, said Alvise Marino, director of FX strategy at Credit Suisse.
Eyes now are on Thursday's CPI print, which is expected to show a 0.5% month-over-month increase in January, and 7.3% for the year, according to economists polled by Reuters.
"The market is likely to react more forcefully in the event of a weak surprise rather than in the event of a strong surprise to the CPI data," Marino said.
"Expectations at this point are in the direction of persistently high inflation," he said. "Something pointing in the opposite direction would represent a big change."
The dollar index =USD fell 0.094%, with the euro EUR= up 0.12% to $1.1428.
Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said in an interview to German newspaper Die Zeit on Wednesday that the ECB could raise interest rates this year as inflation was proving to be higher for longer than expected.
Also on Wednesday, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said the U.S. economy may be nearing a turn lower in inflation, though he added he was still leaning toward a slightly faster pace of interest rate increases this year.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 11:00AM (1600 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
95.4980
95.5940
-0.09%
-0.172%
+95.6760
+95.3870
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.1428
$1.1417
+0.10%
+0.52%
+$1.1446
+$1.1403
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
115.4500
115.5300
-0.06%
+0.30%
+115.6900
+115.3200
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
131.95
131.91
+0.03%
+1.25%
+132.1500
+131.6300
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9239
0.9252
-0.14%
+1.29%
+0.9254
+0.9222
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.3546
$1.3547
+0.00%
+0.17%
+$1.3589
+$1.3538
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2682
1.2702
-0.15%
+0.31%
+1.2715
+1.2677
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.7182
$0.7146
+0.50%
-1.20%
+$0.7194
+$0.7142
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0558
1.0560
-0.02%
+1.82%
+1.0567
+1.0544
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8435
0.8423
+0.14%
+0.42%
+0.8441
+0.8414
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6687
$0.6648
+0.60%
-2.29%
+$0.6698
+$0.6642
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
8.7995
8.8275
-0.41%
-0.21%
+8.8450
+8.7835
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.0561
10.0709
-0.15%
+0.44%
+10.0909
+10.0420
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
9.0895
9.1391
-0.44%
+0.79%
+9.1551
+9.0775
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.3885
10.4349
-0.44%
+1.51%
+10.4440
+10.3845
World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
(Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Joice Alves; Editing by Peter Graff, Gareth Jones and Alex Richardson)
((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))
