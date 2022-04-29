FOREX-Dollar slips, but posts best month since 2015

By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, April 29 (Reuters) - The dollar slipped from 20-year highs against a basket of currencies on Friday, but posted the best month in seven years as concerns about the global economy and a hawkish Federal Reserve bolstered demand for the greenback.
The dollar hit a 20-year high against the yen on Thursday, as the Japanese currency was hurt by dovish Bank of Japan policy. It also hit a five-year high against the euro, which has dropped sharply since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with investors concerned about Europe's energy security, inflation and growth.
The greenback gave back some of those gains on Friday as investors took profits, but still ended the month strong.
“We’ve seen some broad-based dollar strength,” said Vassili Serebriakov, an FX strategist at UBS in New York. “There is a general story, which has more to do with concerns about the global cycle and that helps the dollar through risk aversion, but then there are some idiosyncratic stories like dollar/yen.”
Concerns about global growth have increased as China enacts lockdowns in a bid so stop the spread of COVID-19.
China's capital Beijing closed more businesses and residential compounds on Friday, with authorities ramping up contact tracing to contain a COVID-19 outbreak, while resentment at the month-long lockdown in Shanghai grew.
The dollar index against a basket of currencies =USD was last 102.94, after reaching 103.93 on Thursday, which was the highest since Dec. 2002. It is up 4.76% on the month, the biggest gain since Jan. 2015.
The yen JPY=EBS was 129.32, after reaching 131.24 on Thursday, the weakest since April 2002. The dollar gained 6.41% against the Japanese currency in April, the best month since Nov. 2016.
The Bank of Japan on Thursday strengthened its commitment to keep interest rates ultra-low by vowing to buy unlimited amounts of bonds daily to defend its yield target, triggering a fresh sell-off in the yen.
The euro EUR=EBS was $1.0569, after dropping to $1.0470 on Thursday, the lowest since Jan. 2017. The single currency has dropped 4.51% this month, the most since Jan. 2015.
The greenback briefly pared losses after data on Friday showed that U.S. consumer spending increased more than expected in March amid strong demand for services, while monthly inflation surged by the most since 2005.
The Fed is expected to raise rates by 50 basis points and announce plans to reduce its $9 trillion balance sheet when it concludes its two-day meeting on Wednesday as it tackles soaring inflation.
Fed funds futures traders are pricing for the fed funds rate to rise to 2.83% by year-end, from 0.33% now. FEDWATCH, USONFFE=
Still, some analysts note that markets have already priced in aggressive Fed tightening, which could dampen future Treasury yield increases and dollar gains.
"We already have huge degrees of tightening priced into the dollar curve – I’m not sure we will be able to meet that scale or scope of Fed tightening," said Jeremy Stretch, head of G10 FX strategy at CIBC.
The British GBP=D3 pound rose to $1.2598, after dropping to $1.2410 on Thursday, the weakest since July 2020. It lost 4.24% this month, the most since Oct. 2016. GBP/
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 3:00PM (1900 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
102.9400
103.6300
-0.65%
7.607%
+103.6300
+102.8100
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0569
$1.0500
+0.66%
-7.03%
+$1.0593
+$1.0492
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
129.4300
130.7950
-1.03%
+12.44%
+130.9450
+129.3250
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
136.81
137.33
-0.38%
+4.98%
+137.9800
+136.5300
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9710
0.9719
-0.08%
+6.46%
+0.9736
+0.9671
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2598
$1.2463
+1.09%
-6.85%
+$1.2614
+$1.2455
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2833
1.2809
+0.20%
+1.50%
+1.2836
+1.2720
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.7081
$0.7098
-0.23%
-2.57%
+$0.7179
+$0.7081
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0263
1.0204
+0.58%
-1.02%
+1.0266
+1.0190
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8388
0.8426
-0.45%
-0.14%
+0.8432
+0.8383
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6468
$0.6489
-0.32%
-5.50%
+$0.6543
+$0.6459
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
9.3440
9.4165
-0.74%
+6.10%
+9.4125
+9.2515
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
9.8797
9.8865
-0.07%
-1.33%
+9.8950
+9.7504
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
9.7841
9.8754
-0.20%
+8.50%
+9.8895
+9.7364
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.3412
10.3616
-0.20%
+1.05%
+10.3863
+10.2877
(Additional reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft in London Editing by Nick Zieminski)
