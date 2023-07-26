FOREX-Dollar slips before Fed decision, euro rises on ECB hike bets

By Herbert Lash and Joice Alves

NEW YORK/LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - The dollar edged lower on Wednesday hours before the Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise interest rates in what many in the market believe will be the last of the U.S. central bank's most aggressive rate-hiking campaign in four decades.

The announcement at 1400 ET (1800 GMT) will be followed by what is expected to be a similar hike by the European Central Bank on Thursday and the end of a Bank of Japan meeting on Friday that might shed light on its yield curve control policy.

"We'll have to see if the Fed is still not quite impressed with where inflation is. Does it still want to see more progress towards its 2% goal? That's going to be the key," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Convera in Washington.

Fed funds futures have priced in a 99.6% probability that the Fed hikes rates 25 basis points to a range of 5.25%-5.50% when it concludes a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee. FEDWATCH

Market reaction will depend on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments after the Fed statement is released, said Esther Reichelt, FX analyst at Commerzbank said.

"It is likely to be just as certain that the FX market’s reaction will not depend very much on these 25 basis points but on everything else surrounding the meeting," she said.

FOCUS ON CENTRAL BANKS

The ECB sets policy on Thursday when a quarter point hike is widely expected, but budding evidence of an economic slowdown has called into question the chances of another by year-end. 0#ECBWATCH

The euro EUR=edged up 0.08% to $1.1062.

"If the ECB retain their hawkish bias, by no means guaranteed but more likely than the FOMC, euro is likely to track higher this week," said Joseph Capurso, a strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Speculation about a hawkish tweak to the BoJ's yield curve control policy led the yen to soar earlier in the month, but it has receded in recent days.

The yen strengthened 0.35% versus the greenback at 140.38 per dollar.

The Australian dollar AUD=D3 slid 0.57% to $0.6753 after slower-than-expected inflation data suggested the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) would forgo a rate hike on Aug. 1.

Against the Chinese yuan, the U.S. dollar strengthened 0.19% to 7.1511 yuan in offshore trading CNH=D3, retracing part of the previous day's 0.67% decline.

Sterling edged 0.17% higher at $1.2924. The Bank of England sets rates on Aug. 3, with money markets are split between a 25 bp or a 50 bp rate hike.

Currency bid prices at 10:15 a.m. (1415 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

101.1800

101.3100

-0.11%

-2.232%

+101.4300

+101.0500

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1063

$1.1059

+0.05%

+3.27%

+$1.1086

+$1.1038

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

140.3850

140.9700

-0.43%

+7.06%

+141.1800

+140.1550

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

155.33

155.76

-0.28%

+10.71%

+155.9800

+155.1600

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8632

0.8641

-0.13%

-6.67%

+0.8656

+0.8611

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2920

$1.2901

+0.16%

+6.84%

+$1.2926

+$1.2878

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3206

1.3172

+0.21%

-2.58%

+1.3235

+1.3174

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6752

$0.6793

-0.56%

-0.91%

+$0.6793

+$0.6730

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9551

0.9550

+0.01%

-3.50%

+0.9561

+0.9536

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8563

0.8567

-0.05%

-3.18%

+0.8586

+0.8562

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6212

$0.6222

-0.10%

-2.12%

+$0.6233

+$0.6184

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.1370

10.0690

+0.76%

+3.38%

+10.1560

+10.0660

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.2127

11.1206

+0.83%

+6.85%

+11.2401

+11.1231

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.4398

10.3683

+0.83%

+0.31%

+10.4497

+10.3403

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.5458

11.4505

+0.83%

+3.60%

+11.5627

+11.4421

(Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional by Joice Alves in London and Kevin Buckland in Tokio; Editing by Mark Potter, Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski)

