FOREX-Dollar slips as risk sentiment improves, Aussie outperforms

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The euro, Australian dollar and other currencies recovered against the U.S. dollar as traders turned more positive about the economic outlook on Wednesday, even as Omicron cases rocketed and investors braced for more volatility.

Risk appetite has improved since Monday, when markets were rattled by government restrictions relating to the spread of Omicron, and after U.S. Senator Joe Manchin said he would not support a new fiscal spending package.

"The dollar is softening as risk-off impulses continue to ebb," analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman said in a report on Wednesday, adding that "we are likely in a consolidative period for now given the lack of any major new drivers."

The dollar dipped 0.37% against a basket of currencies =USD to 96.068.

The dollar index, however, remains near a 1-1/2-year high of 96.938 reached on Nov. 24, on expectations that the Federal Reserve is closer to raising rates.

Data on Wednesday showed that U.S. consumer confidence improved further in December, suggesting the economy would continue to expand in 2022 despite a resurgence in COVID-19 infections and reduced fiscal stimulus.

The euro gained 0.37% to $1.1331 EUR=EBS.

The risk sensitive Australian dollar AUD=D3 gained 0.86% to $0.7214 and the kiwi NZD=D3 rose 0.74% to $0.6820.

The greenback dipped 0.63% against the Norwegian crown NOK=D3 to 8.8800. The Norwegian currency has benefited from rising oil and gas prices and has a positive seasonality for the weeks around Christmas.

Sterling gained 0.67% to $1.3358 GBP=D3, despite data showing Britain's economy grew more slowly than previously thought in the July-September period.

The weeks on either side of Christmas are typically low in volatility for currencies and other asset classes, analysts at ING said, though "this year some seasonal tendencies will be mixed with the Omicron variant threatening to force new restrictions and markets still processing a week full of key central bank decisions."

Turkey's lira steadied and held its recent gains after a rollercoaster ride in which it charged back from record lows due to President Tayyip Erdogan's new steps to guard Turks' savings against volatility.

Bitcoin BTC=BTSP was little changed on the day at $48,914.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:00PM (2000 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

96.0680

96.4420

-0.37%

6.765%

+96.6040

+96.0320

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1331

$1.1290

+0.37%

-7.25%

+$1.1343

+$1.1265

Dollar/Yen

JPY=D3

114.1700

114.2000

-0.02%

+10.54%

+114.3650

+114.0050

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

129.37

128.77

+0.47%

+1.93%

+129.5000

+128.5700

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9197

0.9237

-0.43%

+3.96%

+0.9252

+0.9197

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3358

$1.3271

+0.67%

-2.22%

+$1.3362

+$1.3240

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2843

1.2914

-0.55%

+0.85%

+1.2924

+1.2837

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7214

$0.7154

+0.86%

-6.21%

+$0.7220

+$0.7121

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0419

1.0417

+0.02%

-3.59%

+1.0434

+1.0415

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8481

0.8507

-0.31%

-5.10%

+0.8513

+0.8481

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6820

$0.6771

+0.74%

-5.01%

+$0.6821

+$0.6742

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.8800

8.9410

-0.63%

+3.47%

+8.9710

+8.8745

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.0647

10.0842

-0.19%

-3.84%

+10.1135

+10.0356

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.0874

9.1293

-0.09%

+10.87%

+9.1606

+9.0785

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.2980

10.3073

-0.09%

+2.20%

+10.3245

+10.2856

