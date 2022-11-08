FOREX-Dollar slips as German bund yields strengthen euro

By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The dollar slid on Tuesday as rising German bond yields strengthened the euro, but a strong reading of the consumer price index later this week could reverse the currency's slide.
Traders kept an eye on U.S. midterm elections, whose outcome may usher in an era of divided government in Washington that would likely foil big social spending plans by Democrats.
A steady climb in German bond yields weakened the dollar on expectations of further European Central Bank tightening, which cut the spread with Treasury yields, said Marc Chandler, chief market speculation at Bannockburn Global Forex.
"I've played down the elections. For monetary and fiscal policy, I don't think it's much of a difference," he said. "What I'm focusing on today is a huge move in two-year German bunds. It's not about the Fed, it's about more aggressiveness from the ECB."
The yield on the two-year bund DE2YT=TWEB rose to 2.196%, a 25-basis-point gain from a week ago.
CPI data is due to be announced on Thursday, with economists forecasting the monthly and annual core numbers to advance 0.5% and 6.5%, respectively. Signs of improving inflation, though, might not slow the Federal Reserve's policy tightening that federal fund futures forecast will peak at 5.095% in June 2023.
"Inflation is going to moderate some more, but the service sector might not be giving us enough pricing relief," said Ed Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.
"Once we've fully priced in peak Fed tightening, then you'll see a major reversal. A lot of people are trying to get ahead of that and they've been trying to do that all year and they've been getting burned."
The euro EUR= rose 0.55% to $1.0074, while the Japanese yen strengthened 0.75% against the dollar at 145.55.
The Fed could raise interest rates by 50 basis points when policymakers meet in December, again by the same amount in February and another 25 basis points at their March meeting, Moya said.
The interest rate differential with other currencies favors dollar strength, as do potentially severe recession risks abroad and China's ongoing struggles with COVID restrictions, he said.
Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ether plummeted on contagion concerns after crypto exchange Binance signed a nonbinding agreement to buy rival FTX's non-U.S. unit to help cover a "liquidity crunch."
If speculation that FTX's token FTT are being used as collateral prove true, there will be a similar domino effect as seen earlier this year with Luna, said Charles Hayter, chief executive and co-founder of data firm CryptoCompare.
But Joe DiPasquale, CEO of BitBull Capital, doubted bitcoin faces an extreme scenario. "It could see increased inflows as market participants withdraw from riskier assets," he said.
Bitcoin fell 11.13% to $18,299.00 after earlier hitting its lowest since November 2020 at $17,114.0. Ether ETH=BTSP plunged 16.23% to $1,313.70.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 4:28PM (2128 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
109.5700
110.2100
-0.56%
14.537%
+110.6200
+109.3600
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0076
$1.0017
+0.59%
-11.37%
+$1.0096
+$0.9972
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
145.5450
146.6350
-0.74%
+26.44%
+146.9300
+145.3150
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
146.66
146.91
-0.17%
+12.54%
+146.9900
+146.0000
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9853
0.9887
-0.33%
+8.03%
+0.9927
+0.9838
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.1547
$1.1516
+0.23%
-14.65%
+$1.1598
+$1.1430
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3427
1.3492
-0.45%
+6.22%
+1.3527
+1.3387
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6506
$0.6482
+0.36%
-10.51%
+$0.6551
+$0.6445
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9928
0.9903
+0.25%
-4.25%
+0.9936
+0.9883
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8723
0.8700
+0.26%
+3.85%
+0.8744
+0.8692
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.5962
$0.5941
+0.32%
-12.92%
+$0.6000
+$0.5899
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
10.2215
10.2140
+0.07%
+16.02%
+10.3160
+10.1790
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.3008
10.2324
+0.67%
+2.88%
+10.3305
+10.2356
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.7504
10.8316
-0.21%
+19.21%
+10.8958
+10.7160
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.8356
10.8580
-0.21%
+5.85%
+10.8850
+10.8098
World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
(Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington and Alun John in London; Editing by Himani Sarkar, Ed Osmond, Tomasz Janowski and Mark Heinrich and Jonathan Oatis)
