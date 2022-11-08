FOREX-Dollar slips as German bund yields strengthen euro

By Hannah Lang and Alun John

WASHINGTON/LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The dollar slid on Tuesday as rising German bond yields strengthened the euro, but a strong reading of the consumer price index later this week could reverse the currency's slide.

The market was watching Tuesday's U.S. mid-term elections, whose outcome may well usher in an era of divided government in Washington that could foil big social spending plans by Democrats.

A steady climb in German bond yields weakened the dollar on expectations of further European Central Bank tightening, which cut the spread with Treasury yields, said Marc Chandler, chief market speculation at Bannockburn Global Forex.

"I've played down the elections. For monetary and fiscal policy, I don't think it's much of a difference," he said. "What I'm focusing on today is a huge move in two-year German bunds. It's not about the Fed, it's about more aggressiveness from the ECB."

The yield on the two-year bund DE2YT=TWEB rose to 2.196%, a 25-basis-point gain from a week ago.

CPI data is due to be announced on Thursday, with economists forecasting a slight decline in both the monthly and annual core numbers to 0.5% and 6.5% respectively. The easing in inflation, though, might not slow the Federal Reserve's policy tightening that federal fund futures show will peak at 5.117% in June 2023.

"Inflation is going to moderate some more, but the service sector might not be giving us enough pricing relief," said Ed Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

"Once we've fully priced in peak Fed tightening, then you'll see a major reversal. A lot of people are trying to get ahead of that and they've been trying to do that all year and they've been getting burned."

The Fed could raise interest rates by 50 basis points when policymakers meet in December, again by the same amount in February and another 25 bps at their March meeting, Moya said.

The interest rate differential with other currencies favors dollar strength, as do severe recession risks abroad and China's ongoing struggles with COVID restrictions, he said.

Japanese foreign currency reserves posted the second-sharpest monthly decline on record in October as authorities spent 6.35 trillion yen ($43.37 billion) intervening to support the yen.

The Chinese yuan had its best day in two years on Friday and has held most of those gains since, but gave back a little bit through Tuesday to trade at 7.2553 per dollar CNY=CFXS as fresh COVID-19 outbreaks chipped away at some of the optimism.

Bitcoin BTC=BTSPfell 11.48% to $18,227.00 after earlier hitting its lowest since November 2020.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 2:44PM (1944 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

109.6800

110.2100

-0.47%

14.652%

+110.6200

+109.3600

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0067

$1.0017

+0.50%

-11.44%

+$1.0096

+$0.9972

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

145.5750

146.6350

-0.73%

+26.44%

+146.9300

+145.3150

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

146.56

146.91

-0.24%

+12.46%

+146.9900

+146.0000

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9863

0.9887

-0.20%

+8.18%

+0.9927

+0.9838

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.1531

$1.1516

+0.16%

-14.71%

+$1.1598

+$1.1430

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3447

1.3492

-0.34%

+6.35%

+1.3527

+1.3387

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6494

$0.6482

+0.25%

-10.61%

+$0.6551

+$0.6445

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9928

0.9903

+0.25%

-4.25%

+0.9936

+0.9883

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8730

0.8700

+0.34%

+3.93%

+0.8744

+0.8692

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.5953

$0.5941

+0.26%

-12.97%

+$0.6000

+$0.5899

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.2440

10.2140

+0.16%

+16.12%

+10.3160

+10.1790

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.3113

10.2324

+0.77%

+2.98%

+10.3305

+10.2356

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.7611

10.8316

-0.22%

+19.33%

+10.8958

+10.7160

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.8345

10.8580

-0.22%

+5.87%

+10.8850

+10.8098

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington and Alun John in London; Editing by Stephen Coates, Himani Sarkar, Ed Osmond, Tomasz Janowski and Mark Heinrich)

((Hannah.lang@thomsonreuters.com))

