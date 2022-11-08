FOREX-Dollar slips as German bund yields strengthen euro

By Hannah Lang and Alun John
WASHINGTON/LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The dollar slid on Tuesday as rising German bond yields strengthened the euro, but a strong reading of the consumer price index later this week could reverse the currency's slide.
The market was watching Tuesday's U.S. mid-term elections, whose outcome may well usher in an era of divided government in Washington that could foil big social spending plans by Democrats.
A steady climb in German bond yields weakened the dollar on expectations of further European Central Bank tightening, which cut the spread with Treasury yields, said Marc Chandler, chief market speculation at Bannockburn Global Forex.
"I've played down the elections. For monetary and fiscal policy, I don't think it's much of a difference," he said. "What I'm focusing on today is a huge move in two-year German bunds. It's not about the Fed, it's about more aggressiveness from the ECB."
The yield on the two-year bund DE2YT=TWEB rose to 2.196%, a 25-basis-point gain from a week ago.
CPI data is due to be announced on Thursday, with economists forecasting a slight decline in both the monthly and annual core numbers to 0.5% and 6.5% respectively. The easing in inflation, though, might not slow the Federal Reserve's policy tightening that federal fund futures show will peak at 5.117% in June 2023.
"Inflation is going to moderate some more, but the service sector might not be giving us enough pricing relief," said Ed Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.
"Once we've fully priced in peak Fed tightening, then you'll see a major reversal. A lot of people are trying to get ahead of that and they've been trying to do that all year and they've been getting burned."
The Fed could raise interest rates by 50 basis points when policymakers meet in December, again by the same amount in February and another 25 bps at their March meeting, Moya said.
The interest rate differential with other currencies favors dollar strength, as do severe recession risks abroad and China's ongoing struggles with COVID restrictions, he said.
Japanese foreign currency reserves posted the second-sharpest monthly decline on record in October as authorities spent 6.35 trillion yen ($43.37 billion) intervening to support the yen.
The Chinese yuan had its best day in two years on Friday and has held most of those gains since, but gave back a little bit through Tuesday to trade at 7.2553 per dollar CNY=CFXS as fresh COVID-19 outbreaks chipped away at some of the optimism.
Bitcoin BTC=BTSPfell 11.48% to $18,227.00 after earlier hitting its lowest since November 2020.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 2:44PM (1944 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
109.6800
110.2100
-0.47%
14.652%
+110.6200
+109.3600
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0067
$1.0017
+0.50%
-11.44%
+$1.0096
+$0.9972
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
145.5750
146.6350
-0.73%
+26.44%
+146.9300
+145.3150
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
146.56
146.91
-0.24%
+12.46%
+146.9900
+146.0000
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9863
0.9887
-0.20%
+8.18%
+0.9927
+0.9838
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.1531
$1.1516
+0.16%
-14.71%
+$1.1598
+$1.1430
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3447
1.3492
-0.34%
+6.35%
+1.3527
+1.3387
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6494
$0.6482
+0.25%
-10.61%
+$0.6551
+$0.6445
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9928
0.9903
+0.25%
-4.25%
+0.9936
+0.9883
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8730
0.8700
+0.34%
+3.93%
+0.8744
+0.8692
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.5953
$0.5941
+0.26%
-12.97%
+$0.6000
+$0.5899
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
10.2440
10.2140
+0.16%
+16.12%
+10.3160
+10.1790
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.3113
10.2324
+0.77%
+2.98%
+10.3305
+10.2356
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.7611
10.8316
-0.22%
+19.33%
+10.8958
+10.7160
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.8345
10.8580
-0.22%
+5.87%
+10.8850
+10.8098
World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
(Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington and Alun John in London; Editing by Stephen Coates, Himani Sarkar, Ed Osmond, Tomasz Janowski and Mark Heinrich)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.