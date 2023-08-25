FOREX-Dollar slips as Fed's Powell speaks at Jackson Hole gathering

NEW YORK, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar edged down against the euro on Friday, after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in a speech at an economic summit in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, that policymakers would "proceed carefully" as they decide whether to tighten monetary policy further.

The euro EUR=EBS was 0.06% higher against the dollar at $1.0816. Against the yen JPY=, the dollar was up 0.14% to 146.02 .

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((saqib.ahmed@thomsonreuters.com; @SaqibReports; +1 332 219 1971; Reuters Messaging: saqib.ahmed.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.