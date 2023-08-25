News & Insights

FOREX-Dollar slips as Fed's Powell speaks at Jackson Hole gathering

Credit: REUTERS/JO YONG-HAK

August 25, 2023 — 10:14 am EDT

Written by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar edged down against the euro on Friday, after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in a speech at an economic summit in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, that policymakers would "proceed carefully" as they decide whether to tighten monetary policy further.

The euro EUR=EBS was 0.06% higher against the dollar at $1.0816. Against the yen JPY=, the dollar was up 0.14% to 146.02 .

