FOREX-Dollar slips as banking turmoil roils markets

NEW YORK/LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - The dollar fell on Friday as concerns of further turmoil in banking rattled equity markets and sent Treasury yields lower, while driving fears that a recession lies on the horizon.
An early recovery in European stocks ran out of steam as investor sentiment remained fragile after a week of turbulence sparked by the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and concerns over Credit Suisse CSGN.S despite a $54 billion lifeline for the bank.
The University of Michigan's survey of consumer sentiment fell for the first time in four months even as readings on inflation expectations receded. The survey was mostly done before regulators shut SVB last week.
Preliminary results on economic conditions and consumer expectations also slid, the UMich surveys showed.
Contracts in the fed funds futures show a 74.5% probability of the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by a one-quarter percentage point next week, CME's FedWatch Tool shows.
But expectations also show the Fed will be cutting rates by July as recession fears mount.
"There's this belief that we're heading towards a recession and depending on if the Fed makes a policy mistake, it can be a really severe one," said Ed Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York.
"There is a wait and see approach as to what will happen with the U.S. economy," he said. "Now we're not debating a‘soft landing, no landing.’ We're debating is it a mild or severe recession."
The rescue of First Republic on Thursday initially boosted risk appetite on Friday as concerns about global banks eased, making way for surges in the Australian and New Zealand dollars.
Banking troubles revived memories of the 2008 financial crisis, in which dozens of institutions failed or were bailed out with billions of dollars of government and central bank money.
Three smaller U.S. lenders, including First Republic, have had regulators and other banks step in to prop them up, while in Europe, Credit Suisse became the first major global bank since the financial crisis to get an emergency lifeline.
Sterling GBP= was last trading at $1.2144, up 0.31% on the day, while the dollar CHF=fell 0.17% against the Swiss franc. Earlier in the week, the franc plunged by the most against the dollar in a day since 2015, when the Swiss central bank loosened its currency peg.
The Japanese yen JPY=, which tends to benefit in times of extreme market volatility or stress, strengthened 1.28% versus the greenback at 132.05 per dollar.
Japan's Ministry of Finance, Financial Services Agency and Bank of Japan officials met on Friday evening to discuss financial markets.
Masato Kanda, vice finance minister for international affairs, told reporters after the trilateral meeting that the government, the central bank and the banking watchdog would coordinate to ensure the stability of the financial system.
The Australian dollar AUD=, which often outperforms when investors are feeling optimistic, rose 0.44% at $0.668.
Currency bid prices at 11:07 a.m. (1507 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
104.1100
104.3900
-0.25%
0.599%
+104.4400
+103.8900
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0634
$1.0611
+0.21%
-0.77%
+$1.0670
+$1.0611
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
132.0350
133.7800
-1.30%
+0.71%
+133.7350
+131.8200
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
140.40
141.91
-1.06%
+0.09%
+142.2000
+140.1700
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9276
0.9293
-0.15%
+0.35%
+0.9299
+0.9241
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2144
$1.2110
+0.30%
+0.43%
+$1.2175
+$1.2103
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3757
1.3722
+0.30%
+1.57%
+1.3762
+1.3679
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6684
$0.6658
+0.41%
-1.93%
+$0.6724
+$0.6650
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9863
0.9859
+0.04%
-0.30%
+0.9881
+0.9841
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8754
0.8760
-0.07%
-1.02%
+0.8782
+0.8745
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6252
$0.6196
+0.90%
-1.54%
+$0.6260
+$0.6192
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
10.7320
10.7700
-0.23%
+9.49%
+10.7660
+10.6700
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
11.4156
11.4211
-0.05%
+8.78%
+11.4364
+11.3507
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.5172
10.5049
+0.18%
+1.04%
+10.5515
+10.4430
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
11.1784
11.1582
+0.18%
+0.26%
+11.2054
+11.1239
