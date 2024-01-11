FOREX-Dollar slips ahead of US inflation data, bitcoin climbs

By Tom Westbrook

SINGAPORE, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The dollar drifted lower in Asia on Thursday as traders waited on U.S. inflation data to see whether bets on as many as five Fed interest rate cuts this year were justified, while weak wages data dragged the yen to a six-week low on the euro.

Bitcoin BTC= traded at $46,400, just short of a two-year high, with investors welcoming the much-anticipated U.S. approval of spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds.

The approval opens the way for institutional buying and had been priced in over recent months, driving the cryptocurrency up 70% since mid-October.

The Australian AUD=D3 and New Zealand NZD=D3 dollars were each about 0.3% higher at $0.6721 and $0.6294, respectively, with moves capped ahead of the U.S. data at 1330 GMT. AUD/

The euro EUR=EBS rose 0.1% to $1.0979 and sterling GBP=D3 rose 0.2% to $1.2767.

The dollar index =USD fell 0.1% to 102.23.

The dollar slid through the latter months of 2023 as the Federal Reserve indicated it was finished with rate hikes and traders priced in steep cuts. MKTS/GLOB

While that pricing has moderated slightly, and the dollar recovered, futures 0#FF: still show the market expects 140 basis points (bps) of cuts this year with a two-thirds chance they will begin as soon as March, leaving prices sensitive to data surprises.

"In our view investors are still too optimistically positioned for Fed rate cuts," said Rabobank senior FX strategist Jane Foley in a note to clients.

"We expect further correction in this outlook and consequently expect the dollar to see some support on a 1-to-3-month view," she said, with the euro to fall as far as $1.05 on a three-month view as Germany's economy falters.

U.S. core inflation USCPFY=ECI is seen at 0.2% for the month and 3.8% year-on-year for December, its slowest since early 2021.

A 0.3% reading, Deutsche Bank's Alan Ruskin points out, would "suggest some stalling out in the downward improvements" and decrease the urgency of cutting interest rates.

After gaining sharply on Wednesday the dollar fell 0.3% to 145.39 yen JPY=EBS, though the Japanese currency struck a six-month trough of 159.99 per euro JPYEUR=R in early trade.

Data on Wednesday showed Japanese workers' real wages shrank for a 20th straight month in November - confounding officials' wishes to see wage gains before tightening policy.

The softer dollar helped China's yuan CNY=CFXS off a one-month trough to 7.1621 per dollar.CNY/

South Korea's central bank kept its policy rate unchanged for an eighth consecutive meeting, as expected, leaving the won =KFTC> marginally stronger at 1,315.8 per dollar.

Currency bid prices at 0500 GMT

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=EBS

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

All spots FX=

Tokyo spots AFX=

Europe spots EFX=

Volatilities FXVOL=

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ TKYFX

World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Bitcoin up after US OKs funds tracking the cryptocurrency https://tmsnrt.rs/41RzJIC

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Sonali Paul and Kim Coghill)

((tom.westbrook@tr.com; +65 6973 8284))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.