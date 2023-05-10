News & Insights

FOREX-Dollar slips after U.S. inflation data

May 10, 2023 — 08:35 am EDT

Written by Laura Matthews for Reuters ->

By Laura Matthews

NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell against a basket of currencies on Wednesday, after consumer price index data showed inflation has slowed more than expected, adding to the likelihood that the Federal Reserve could slow the pace of interest rate hikes.

The dollar index =USD, which tracks the U.S. currency against six major peers, was at 101.30, down 0.32%.

