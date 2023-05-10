FOREX-Dollar slips after U.S. inflation data

By Laura Matthews

NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell against a basket of currencies on Wednesday, after consumer price index data showed inflation has slowed more than expected, adding to the likelihood that the Federal Reserve could slow the pace of interest rate hikes.

The dollar index =USD, which tracks the U.S. currency against six major peers, was at 101.30, down 0.32%.

(Reporting by Laura Matthews)

((Laura.Matthews@thomsonreuters.com; 646-540-2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.