FOREX-Dollar slips after Fed's Powell downplays inflation fears

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, June 23 (Reuters) - The dollar retreated on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday said that rising inflation is likely temporary and showed no signs of being in a hurry to tighten monetary policy.

The dollar jumped after the Fed surprised markets on June 16 by saying that policymakers are forecasting two interest rate hikes in 2023.

But Powell on Tuesday said that prices are rising due to a "perfect storm" of rising demand for goods and services and bottlenecks in supplying them as the economy reopens from the pandemic and that those price pressures should ease on their own.

“Dollar gains have faded after Mr. Powell downplayed higher inflation lasting for very long,” said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst, at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.

That said, “if we see signs of inflation pushing further higher, I think that could go some way in stirring inflation jitters all over again and putting the focus on Fed policy,” Manimbo said.

Producer price inflation data on Friday is this week’s U.S. economic focus, with other releases including jobless claims on Thursday and consumer spending on Friday.

The 7.5 million jobs still missing from the onset of the pandemic remains a "benchmark" for the U.S. Federal Reserve, and the central bank should avoid tightening policy too soon during the fight to regain them, Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic said on Wednesday.

Inflation driven by the quick reopening of the U.S. economy could take "some time" to ease, Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said on Wednesday, adding a note of caution about the durability of price increases Fed officials have largely characterized as temporary.

The dollar index =USD was last down 0.21% at 91.551. It fell to a session low after data showed that a measure of U.S. factory activity climbed to a record high in June.

The euro EUR=EBS rose 0.18% to $1.962.

Data on Wednesday showed that euro zone business growth accelerated at its fastest pace in 15 years in June following the easing of more lockdown measures.

The Japanese yen JPY=D3 also fell after data showed factory activity expanded at the slowest pace in four months in June.

The dollar gained 0.11% to 110.77 yen JPY=D3, after earlier reaching 111.10 yen, the highest since March 2020.

Currencies correlated to the global economic cycle, including the Kiwi dollar and Norway's crown, outperformed on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, bitcoin was up around 5% on the day, above the $34,000 mark BTC=BTSP after dropping to as low as $28,600 on Tuesday - its lowest since January.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:48AM (1348 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

91.5510

91.7460

-0.21%

1.745%

+91.9000

+91.5340

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1962

$1.1942

+0.18%

-2.09%

+$1.1966

+$1.1911

Dollar/Yen

JPY=D3

110.7700

110.6600

+0.11%

+7.26%

+111.0950

+110.6400

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

132.50

132.14

+0.27%

+4.40%

+132.6900

+132.0400

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9157

0.9183

-0.28%

+3.50%

+0.9200

+0.9157

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3996

$1.3946

+0.36%

+2.44%

+$1.3998

+$1.3924

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2255

1.2308

-0.41%

-3.75%

+1.2328

+1.2253

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7591

$0.7556

+0.47%

-1.32%

+$0.7593

+$0.7539

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0952

1.0962

-0.09%

+1.34%

+1.0968

+1.0949

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8548

0.8557

-0.11%

-4.35%

+0.8565

+0.8531

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.7063

$0.7021

+0.58%

-1.66%

+$0.7065

+$0.6998

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.4855

8.5395

-0.55%

-1.10%

+8.5610

+8.4925

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.1522

10.1919

-0.39%

-3.01%

+10.2167

+10.1355

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.4651

8.4752

+0.15%

+3.28%

+8.4970

+8.4651

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.1271

10.1120

+0.15%

+0.50%

+10.1395

+10.1088

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

