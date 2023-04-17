FOREX-Dollar slips after earlier rally; China GDP beats estimates

By Ankur Banerjee

SINGAPORE, April 18 (Reuters) - The dollar eased on Tuesday after rallying overnight as strong U.S. economic data reinforced expectations that the Federal reserve will hike interest rates again in May, while China's economic recovery gathered pace in the first quarter.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against six major rivals, fell 0.108% at 101.99, after rising 0.5% overnight. The index is down 0.5% for the month.

China's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 4.5% year-on-year in the first three months of the year, data showed on Tuesday, beating analyst forecasts for a 4% expansion as the end of COVID-19 curbs lifted the world's second-largest economy out of a slump.

The offshore Chinese yuan eased 0.04% to $6.8783 per dollar.

In the U.S., data released on Monday showed confidence among single-family homebuilders improved for a fourth consecutive month in April, while manufacturing activity in New York state increased for the first time in five months.

Markets are pricing in a 91% chance of the Fed raising interest rates by 25 basis points at its next meeting in May, CME FedWatch tool showed, with traders expecting rate cuts towards the end of the year.

"The dollar can remain sensitive to the strength, or not, of the economic data as the Fed likely nears the end of their tightening cycle," said Kristina Clifton, an economist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA).

The euro EUR=EBS up 0.04% to $1.09320, easing away from the one-year high of $1.10755 it touched last week, with traders expecting the region's central back to stick to its monetary tightening path.

The Japanese yen JPY=EBS weakened 0.03% to 134.52 per dollar, hovering around the one-month peak of 134.57 it touched on Monday.

Sterling GBP=D3 was last trading at $1.2381, up 0.06% on the day ahead of employment data that could potentially cause some volatility in the pound if the report shows that the labour market is not cooling.

Bank of England in recent communications cited slower private sector wages as a factor behind its expectation that core inflation could drop back to target, Clifton added.

The kiwi NZD=D3 rose 0.05% to $0.618.

The Australian dollar AUD=D3 rose 0.24% to $0.672 after the minutes of the last Reserve Bank of Australia meeting showed that the central bank considered an 11th-consecutive rate hike in April before deciding to pause.

The central bank, however, said it was ready to tighten further if inflation and demand failed to cool.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Jamie Freed)

