FOREX-Dollar slides as U.S. intervenes on SVB collapse

By Ankur Banerjee

SINGAPORE, March 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar slid on Monday as authorities stepped in to cap the fallout from the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank SIVB.O, with investors hoping the Federal Reserve will take a less aggressive monetary path.

The U.S. government announced several measures early on Monday Asian hours, and said all SVB customers will have access to their deposits starting on Monday. Officials also said depositors of New York's Signature Bank SBNY.O, which was closed Sunday by the New York state financial regulator, would also be made whole at no loss to the taxpayer.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the U.S. currency against six rivals, fell 0.153% at 104.080. The Japanese yen JPY=EBS strengthened 0.34% to 134.52 per dollar, the highest in a month as investors made a move to safe-haven Asian currencies.

"The currency market is still digesting all the news related to the collapse of SVB," said Carol Kong, currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank Of Australia.

"Given all the measures taken by the authorities the market should be calmer at least for the time being, but if there are concerns about regional banks, we could easily see the dollar and Japanese yen rally again."

The euro EUR=EBS was up 0.44% to $1.069, while sterling GBP=D3 was last trading at $1.2085, up 0.47% on the day.

The Australian dollar AUD=D3 rose 0.79% to $0.663, while the kiwi NZD=D3 rose 0.36% to $0.616.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin BTC= last rose 11.12% to $22,330.00. Ethereum ETH=, ETH=BTSP last rose 12.12% to $1,598.90.

The SVB collapse led investors to speculate that the Fed would now be reluctant to rock the boat by hiking interest rates by a super-sized 50 basis points this month, with the spotlight firmly on Tuesday's inflation data.

"From the perspective of the FOMC, their concern is still inflation and inflation has not really decelerated," Kong said, adding that tomorrow's CPI will continue to show that inflation remains persistently high.

"Given what's happened in the U.S. financial system, a 25 basis point hike is more likely than a 50 basis point hike."

Fed fund futures 0#FF: surged in early trading to imply only a 17% chance of a half-point hike, compared to around 70% before the SVB news broke last week.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0046 GMT

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0690

$1.0639

+0.49%

-0.22%

+1.0704

+1.0648

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

134.4550

134.9200

-0.47%

+2.33%

+135.0050

+134.2000

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=EBS

143.76

143.70

+0.04%

+2.47%

+144.2100

+143.1100

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9183

0.9216

-0.36%

-0.69%

+0.9201

+0.9152

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

1.2086

1.2036

+0.45%

-0.03%

+1.2099

+1.2040

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3758

1.3827

-0.49%

+1.55%

+1.3823

+1.3759

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

0.6623

0.6582

+0.65%

-2.82%

+0.6646

+0.6587

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

0.6154

0.6135

+0.31%

-3.08%

+0.6172

+0.6140

All spots FX=

Tokyo spots AFX=

Europe spots EFX=

Volatilities FXVOL=

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ TKYFX

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Stephen Coates)

((ankur.banerjee@thomsonreuters.com;; Mobile - +65 8121 3925; Twitter: @AnkurBanerjee17;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.