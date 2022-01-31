FOREX-Dollar slides as recent rally takes a pause, may have seen short-term peak

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell on Monday, posting its largest daily fall since last November as investors consolidated gains after hitting a 1-1/2-year high on Friday on expectations of a faster pace of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

With the Fed clearly signalling last week that it intends to raise interest rates as early as the March 15-16 policy meeting, Wall Street banks are now expecting are now expecting about five to seven rate hikes this year.

Fed funds futures 0#FF late Monday have priced in just under five hikes for 2022, or about 121 basis points of tightening. They also showed a 17% chance of a 50 basis-point increase in March IRPR, down from as high as 32% on Friday.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, a non-voter on the Federal Open Market Committee told the Financial Times in an interview over the weekend the Fed could super-size a rate increase to half a percentage point if inflation remains stubbornly high.

The dollar index =USD slid 0.7% on the day, its highest daily percentage rise in two months. For January, the greenback was up nearly 1%.

"Dollar dominance has been mostly priced in as the Fed now seems poised to deliver 5-7 rate hikes this year," wrote Edward Moya, senior market analyst, at OANDA, in a research note.

The dollar could start to see "some underperformance against advanced economies that grow more aggressive in tightening," he added.

Investors are also looking to Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls for an indication of how aggressive the Fed can be on its tightening path. U.S. payrolls are forecast to show a gain of 153,000 jobs for January, down from 199,000 in December, with the unemployment rate holding steady at 3.9%, according to a Reuters poll. EM

"The buck appears to have peaked for now as Friday's jobs report is forecast to show another month of tepid hiring," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.

A quicker pace of rate hikes is also seen as dampening future growth expectations, a scenario playing out in bond markets where spreads between 2-year and 10-year U.S. Treasury yields fell below 59 basis points US2US10=TWEB for the first time since early November, a phenomenon known as "bear-flattening." US/

In other currencies, the Australian dollar AUD=D3 led gains, rising 1% to US$0.7068 before a Reserve Bank of Australia policy meeting on Tuesday.

Against the yen, the dollar fell 0.2% to 115.045 yen JPY=EBS.

The Bank of England also holds its policy meeting on Thursday, with a Reuters poll predicting a second rate hike in less than two months after UK inflation jumped to its highest in nearly 30 years.

Sterling GBP=D3 was last up 0.4% at $1.354

The European Central Bank also meets on Thursday. While no policy change is expected, analysts said the Fed's looming rate hikes will narrow the ECB's window for action.

The euro EUR=EBS last traded up 0.8% at $1.1240, its best daily percentage gain in two months.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:53PM (2053 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

96.5840

97.1890

-0.61%

0.963%

+97.2580

+96.5120

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1237

$1.1147

+0.81%

-1.16%

+$1.1248

+$1.1139

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

115.0700

115.2400

-0.13%

-0.03%

+115.5900

+114.9200

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

129.31

128.45

+0.67%

-0.78%

+129.3700

+128.4600

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9264

0.9311

-0.50%

+1.57%

+0.9342

+0.9252

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3453

$1.3401

+0.41%

-0.51%

+$1.3460

+$1.3389

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2700

1.2762

-0.49%

+0.44%

+1.2776

+1.2683

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7070

$0.6996

+1.06%

-2.73%

+$0.7076

+$0.6986

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0410

1.0378

+0.31%

+0.40%

+1.0441

+1.0378

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8351

0.8321

+0.36%

-0.58%

+0.8358

+0.8306

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6582

$0.6545

+0.57%

-3.83%

+$0.6597

+$0.6540

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.8900

8.9760

-0.93%

+0.94%

+9.0035

+8.8870

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

9.9922

10.0109

-0.19%

-0.20%

+10.0390

+9.9733

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.3177

9.4317

-0.35%

+3.32%

+9.4346

+9.3041

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.4710

10.5075

-0.35%

+2.32%

+10.5137

+10.4349

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

