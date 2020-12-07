FOREX-Dollar slides as market looks ahead to U.S. stimulus; sterling drops

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The dollar fell against most currencies on Monday in choppy trading, as investors looked past the surge in coronavirus cases and ahead to a possible new COVID-19 U.S. stimulus deal and vaccines to fight the virus.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday reported more than 280,000 deaths.

Sterling, meanwhile, slumped after Britain and the European Union said on Monday conditions for a Brexit trade deal were "not there."

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Monday said talks on another round of stimulus funding to deal with the deadly coronavirus pandemic are moving in the right direction, and President Donald Trump's administration and Congress are getting closer to agreement.

Negotiations on a relief deal gathered momentum in the U.S. Congress on Friday, as a bipartisan group of lawmakers worked to put the finishing touches on a $908 billion stimulus plan.

"The market expects a stimulus deal to eventually arrive along with the vaccine and those are seen as putting the U.S. recovery at a faster and more sustainable path," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst, at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington."That's negative for the dollar."

In addition, the Federal Reserve is expected to make more adjustments to its quantitative easing later this month.

"The question for most is whether this is just the beginning of the U.S. dollar slide and whether the theme has more juice," said Mark McCormick, global head of FX strategy at TD Securities in Toronto.

"As we noted in our 2021 global outlook, the U.S. dollar is likely to slide through the course of 2021. Yet, it's unlikely to be a straight line. U.S. dollar cycles tend to last six years on average, and this one is just getting started," he added.

The dollar fell 0.2% against the Japanese currency to 104 yen JPY=EBS, sliding as well versus the Swiss franc to 0.89 franc, also down 0.2%.

The greenback also fell against commodity currencies such as the Australian AUD=D3 and New Zealand dollars NZD=D3 as well as the Norwegian crown NOK=D3.

An index that tracks the dollar against a basket of currencies was little changed at 90.795 <=USD>, not far from 90.471, its weakest since April 2018.

The British pound came off steep lows and was down 0.7% at $1.3349GBP=D3, falling 0.7% as well versus the euro, which last traded up at 90.66 pence EURGBP=D3.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a joint statement on Monday that sealing a new trade deal was impossible now "due to remaining differences on critical issues".

But Johnson will go to Brussels in coming days in an attempt to bridge significant differences in Brexit talks over level playing field, governance and fisheries.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 2:16PM (1916 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

$90.7630

90.8300

-0.06%

+0.00%

+91.2410

+90.6120

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.2127

$1.2121

+0.05%

+8.17%

+1.2166

+1.2079

Dollar/Yen

JPY=D3

103.9850

104.2050

-0.21%

-4.26%

+104.3050

+103.9800

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

126.10

126.26

-0.13%

+3.40%

+126.4800

+125.9800

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8900

0.8918

-0.20%

-8.02%

+0.8946

+0.8875

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

1.3391

1.3431

-0.28%

+0.99%

+1.3436

+1.3225

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2803

1.2786

+0.14%

-1.44%

+1.2832

+1.2765

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

0.7434

0.7426

+0.09%

+5.94%

+0.7453

+0.7374

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0792

1.0808

-0.15%

-0.55%

+1.0814

+1.0782

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.9053

0.9014

+0.43%

+7.09%

+0.9140

+0.9021

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

0.7051

0.7041

+0.16%

+4.80%

+0.7063

+0.7006

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.7295

8.7940

-0.68%

-0.43%

+8.9170

+8.6990

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.5891

10.6540

-0.61%

+7.64%

+10.7788

+10.5751

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.3932

8.4465

-0.69%

-10.21%

+8.5223

+8.3541

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.1789

10.2492

-0.69%

-2.77%

+10.3000

+10.1610

(Reporting Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Cynthia Osterman)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

