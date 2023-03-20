FOREX-Dollar slides as investors digest Credit Suisse rescue

By Hannah Lang and Harry Robertson

WASHINGTON/LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - The dollar slid on Monday as investors reacted nervously to UBS' cut-price takeover of its beleaguered rival Credit Suisse CSGN.S.

UBS UBSG.S agreed to buy Credit Suisse on Sunday for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) and assume up to $5.4 billion in losses, in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities.

The U.S. dollar index =USD - which measures the currency against six major peers - was last down 0.472% at 103.300 the day after the merger was announced, following last week's 0.73% fall.

"On the one hand, some people are surprised that the dollar has taken a hit here, but I do think the [Federal Reserve], the European Central Bank [have] taken pretty good measures to try to stem the contagion fears," said Thomas Anderson, managing director at moneycorp North America.

"I think whenever people feel like you don't have to do a flight to quality, the dollar is going to take a hit," he added.

Under the deal, holders of $17 billion of Credit Suisse Additional Tier-1 (AT1) bonds will be wiped out. That angered some of the holders of the debt, who thought they would be better protected than shareholders, and unnerved investors in other banks' AT1 bonds.

"The immediate concern now is that AT1 bonds were completely written down, which is contrary to convention because equity holders are supposed to be higher risk than bondholders," said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets. "That's disconcerting to a lot of people."

The euro was last up 0.54% against the dollar at $1.0724, while the British pound GBP= was last trading at $1.2259, up 0.69% on the day.

The dollar CHF=EBS fell 0.1% against the Swiss franc to 0.925.

As part of regulators' efforts to shore up confidence in the global banking system, central banks moved on Sunday to bolster the flow of cash around the world.

The U.S. Federal Reserve offered daily currency swaps to ensure banks in Canada, Britain, Japan, Switzerland and the euro zone would have the dollars needed to operate, echoing actions taken during the COVID crisis of 2020.

U.S. BOND RALLY WEIGHS ON DOLLAR

Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes US10YT=RR were at 3.468% on Monday as investors moved into government bonds, which are seen as safe assets, and bet the Federal Reserve would now struggle to raise interest rates much further.

The Fed's latest rate decision is due on Wednesday and adds an additional layer of uncertainty.

Rates currently stand at 4.5% to 4.75%. Traders now expect a peak in rates in May at around 4.8%, followed by a steady series of cuts into the end of the year.

The Japanese yen JPY= - long seen as a safe haven at times of stress - was last up 0.17% versus the greenback at 131.59 per dollar.

Australia's dollar AUD= rose 0.28% versus the greenback at $0.671.

In crytocurrencies, bitcoin BTC= last rose 4.41% to $28,008.00 after earlier hitting a nine-month high.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:00AM (1400 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

103.3000

103.8000

-0.47%

-0.184%

+103.9600

+103.2700

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0725

$1.0667

+0.55%

+0.09%

+$1.0731

+$1.0632

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

131.5850

131.8500

-0.21%

+0.35%

+132.6400

+130.5500

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

141.12

140.62

+0.36%

+0.58%

+141.7400

+138.8400

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9245

0.9259

-0.15%

-0.02%

+0.9312

+0.9222

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2259

$1.2181

+0.65%

+1.38%

+$1.2262

+$1.2169

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3655

1.3736

-0.56%

+0.81%

+1.3746

+1.3659

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6723

$0.6699

+0.35%

-1.38%

+$0.6740

+$0.6666

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9914

0.9877

+0.37%

+0.19%

+0.9933

+0.9859

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8748

0.8755

-0.08%

-1.09%

+0.8769

+0.8729

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6266

$0.6267

-0.02%

-1.32%

+$0.6306

+$0.6230

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.6510

10.7150

-0.58%

+8.55%

+10.7850

+10.6470

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.4229

11.3970

+0.23%

+8.86%

+11.4779

+11.3834

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.3967

10.5006

-0.41%

-0.11%

+10.5411

+10.3995

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.1512

11.1971

-0.41%

+0.01%

+11.2295

+11.1450

Fed currency swaps have seen little recent usehttps://tmsnrt.rs/3n6u0i4

(Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington and Harry Robertson in London; Editing by Ed Osmond, Christina Fincher and Andrea Ricci)

((Hannah.lang@thomsonreuters.com))

