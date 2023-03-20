FOREX-Dollar slides as investors digest Credit Suisse rescue

By Hannah Lang and Harry Robertson
WASHINGTON/LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - The dollar slid on Monday as investors reacted nervously to UBS' cut-price takeover of its beleaguered rival Credit Suisse CSGN.S.
UBS UBSG.S agreed to buy Credit Suisse on Sunday for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) and assume up to $5.4 billion in losses, in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities.
The U.S. dollar index =USD - which measures the currency against six major peers - was last down 0.472% at 103.300 the day after the merger was announced, following last week's 0.73% fall.
"On the one hand, some people are surprised that the dollar has taken a hit here, but I do think the [Federal Reserve], the European Central Bank [have] taken pretty good measures to try to stem the contagion fears," said Thomas Anderson, managing director at moneycorp North America.
"I think whenever people feel like you don't have to do a flight to quality, the dollar is going to take a hit," he added.
Under the deal, holders of $17 billion of Credit Suisse Additional Tier-1 (AT1) bonds will be wiped out. That angered some of the holders of the debt, who thought they would be better protected than shareholders, and unnerved investors in other banks' AT1 bonds.
"The immediate concern now is that AT1 bonds were completely written down, which is contrary to convention because equity holders are supposed to be higher risk than bondholders," said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets. "That's disconcerting to a lot of people."
The euro was last up 0.54% against the dollar at $1.0724, while the British pound GBP= was last trading at $1.2259, up 0.69% on the day.
The dollar CHF=EBS fell 0.1% against the Swiss franc to 0.925.
As part of regulators' efforts to shore up confidence in the global banking system, central banks moved on Sunday to bolster the flow of cash around the world.
The U.S. Federal Reserve offered daily currency swaps to ensure banks in Canada, Britain, Japan, Switzerland and the euro zone would have the dollars needed to operate, echoing actions taken during the COVID crisis of 2020.
U.S. BOND RALLY WEIGHS ON DOLLAR
Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes US10YT=RR were at 3.468% on Monday as investors moved into government bonds, which are seen as safe assets, and bet the Federal Reserve would now struggle to raise interest rates much further.
The Fed's latest rate decision is due on Wednesday and adds an additional layer of uncertainty.
Rates currently stand at 4.5% to 4.75%. Traders now expect a peak in rates in May at around 4.8%, followed by a steady series of cuts into the end of the year.
The Japanese yen JPY= - long seen as a safe haven at times of stress - was last up 0.17% versus the greenback at 131.59 per dollar.
Australia's dollar AUD= rose 0.28% versus the greenback at $0.671.
In crytocurrencies, bitcoin BTC= last rose 4.41% to $28,008.00 after earlier hitting a nine-month high.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 10:00AM (1400 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
103.3000
103.8000
-0.47%
-0.184%
+103.9600
+103.2700
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0725
$1.0667
+0.55%
+0.09%
+$1.0731
+$1.0632
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
131.5850
131.8500
-0.21%
+0.35%
+132.6400
+130.5500
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
141.12
140.62
+0.36%
+0.58%
+141.7400
+138.8400
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9245
0.9259
-0.15%
-0.02%
+0.9312
+0.9222
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2259
$1.2181
+0.65%
+1.38%
+$1.2262
+$1.2169
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3655
1.3736
-0.56%
+0.81%
+1.3746
+1.3659
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6723
$0.6699
+0.35%
-1.38%
+$0.6740
+$0.6666
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9914
0.9877
+0.37%
+0.19%
+0.9933
+0.9859
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8748
0.8755
-0.08%
-1.09%
+0.8769
+0.8729
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6266
$0.6267
-0.02%
-1.32%
+$0.6306
+$0.6230
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
10.6510
10.7150
-0.58%
+8.55%
+10.7850
+10.6470
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
11.4229
11.3970
+0.23%
+8.86%
+11.4779
+11.3834
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.3967
10.5006
-0.41%
-0.11%
+10.5411
+10.3995
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
11.1512
11.1971
-0.41%
+0.01%
+11.2295
+11.1450
Fed currency swaps have seen little recent usehttps://tmsnrt.rs/3n6u0i4
(Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington and Harry Robertson in London; Editing by Ed Osmond, Christina Fincher and Andrea Ricci)
