FOREX-Dollar slides as investors balance positions ahead of U.S. inflation data

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The dollar fell to a more than one-week low on Friday as investors consolidated gains after a sharp rise against most currencies, ahead of a U.S. inflation report that could determine the size of the Federal Reserve's rate hike at this month's policy meeting.

On the week, the dollar index, which tracks the greenback's value against six major peers, posted its first weekly fall in four on Friday.

"Markets are getting a little nervous about levels, really historic levels, so the market decided not to push the dollar's strength at this juncture and lightened up positions," said Greg Anderson, global head of FX strategy, at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

"Probably position-taking will be light until the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting. The market looked at everything overnight and decided that this is a good juncture to square up and that process has brought the dollar lower. But this is not a reversal of the trend on dollar strength," he added.

The greenback this week soared to a 24-year high against the yen, a 37-year peak versus sterling, wit the dollar index surging to a more than 20-year high.

On Friday, the dollar index dropped as low as 108.35 and was last down 0.5% at 108.96 =USD.

U.S. rate futures are pricing in an 87% chance of the Fed hiking by 75 bps hike this month, with fresh U.S. consumer price data next week likely to be closely watched.

Capital Economics expects the CPI to continue to edge lower.

"We think falling inflation in the U.S. is consistent with our view that the backdrop remains favorable for the dollar, as it stands to benefit from higher real rates while the global economy slows," wrote Jonathan Petersen, Capital Economics senior markets economist wrote in its latest research note.

One of the big gainers was the euro, which leapt as much as 1.2% to a three-week high of $1.0114 EUR=EBS, a day after the European Central Bank raised its key interest rate by an unprecedented 75 basis points (bps).

It was last up 0.5% at $1.0045.

Europe still faces a weak economic outlook, with sky-high energy prices squeezing consumers and businesses. European Union energy ministers were split on Friday over whether to cap Russian gas prices, as they met to work out steps to shield citizens.

Currencies perceived as riskier bets also benefited from an improvement in market sentiment to end the week, reflected in gains across European and U.S. stock markets.

Sterling gained 0.8% to $1.1592GBP=D3, after a modest dip the previous day following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

The Bank of England said on Friday it would delay its next monetary policy meeting by one week due to the period of royal mourning.

The Japanese yen posted its best daily gain in a month, up 1% at 142.675 yen per dollar JPY=EBS, as it clawed away from recent 24-year lows.

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday rapid yen moves were undesirable after a meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The Australian dollar also had its best daily rise in a month, up 1.3% versus the U.S. dollar to US$0.6850, also rebounding from deep lows. AUD=D3

Even beaten down cryptocurrencies advanced at the dollar's expense, with bitcoin BTC=BTSP up more than 10% at $21,300.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:31PM (1931 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

108.9700

109.5200

-0.48%

13.910%

+109.5400

+108.3500

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0045

$0.9999

+0.48%

-11.63%

+$1.0114

+$0.9993

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

142.7150

144.1100

-0.96%

+23.98%

+144.1000

+141.5050

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

143.36

144.06

-0.49%

+10.01%

+144.7200

+142.6500

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9608

0.9704

-0.98%

+5.33%

+0.9702

+0.9548

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.1591

$1.1498

+0.82%

-14.29%

+$1.1647

+$1.1499

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3030

1.3092

-0.48%

+3.05%

+1.3094

+1.2982

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6842

$0.6751

+1.36%

-5.87%

+$0.6877

+$0.6748

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9649

0.9701

-0.54%

-6.92%

+0.9727

+0.9634

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8663

0.8688

-0.29%

+3.15%

+0.8707

+0.8660

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6104

$0.6056

+0.83%

-10.79%

+$0.6152

+$0.6055

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

9.9150

10.0530

-1.39%

+12.53%

+10.0410

+9.8455

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

9.9593

10.0394

-0.80%

-0.54%

+10.0551

+9.9442

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.6195

10.7038

-0.32%

+17.76%

+10.7093

+10.5194

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.6630

10.6971

-0.32%

+4.19%

+10.7128

+10.6290

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Iain Withers, Alun John in London, and Rae Wee in Singapore; Editing by Louise Heavens and Nick Zieminski)

