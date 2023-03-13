FOREX-Dollar slides as Fed rate hike expectations slump on SVB collapse

(Adds comment, Biden remarks, fresh prices)
By Herbert Lash and Samuel Indyk
NEW YORK/LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) - The dollar fell on
Monday as markets bet the Federal Reserve will be less
aggressive in raising interest rates to curb inflation after
U.S. authorities stepped in to limit the fallout from the sudden
collapse of Silicon Valley Bank
President Joe Biden said the administration's swift actions
on Sunday to ensure depositors can access their funds in SVB
The Fed on Sunday announced it would make additional funding available through a new Bank Term Funding Program, which would offer loans of up to one year to depository institutions, backed by Treasuries and other assets these institutions hold.
The dollar index , which measures the greenback against six other currencies, fell 0.46% as short-dated Treasury yields tumbled.
The two-year
"The financial crisis is cutting short monetary tightening. There's a big shift in rate expectations," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex in New York.
"The markets already is pricing in a cut again in Q4," he said.
Fed funds futures also tumbled, with expectations of the
Fed's terminal rate sliding to 4.14% in December from above 5%
on Friday.
CPI IN FOCUS
With speculation rampant on how the Fed will handle monetary policy and fight to rein in inflation, the focus is the release on Tuesday of the consumer price index (CPI) data.
Goldman Sachs said it no longer expects the Fed to deliver a rate hike next week.
"There's been a radical change in interest rate expectations and in that scenario the dollar has weakened," said Niles Christensen, chief analyst at Nordea.
If concerns over the U.S. banking system are contained and do not spread, "expectations for rate hikes should be revived quickly," he said.
Safe-haven currencies, such as the Japanese yen and Swiss franc, benefited from the fallout from SVB.
The Japanese yen strengthened 1.51% at 132.98 per dollar,
while the dollar
The euro
Expectations call for the ECB to deliver a 50-basis point hike, Christensen said.
"The question is how hawkish will the ECB be. We think they'll signal there will be more rate hikes to come."
Sterling
The Australian dollar jumped 1.41% to $0.667, on track for its biggest one-day percentage jump since Feb. 7.
Bitcoin
