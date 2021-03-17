FOREX-Dollar slides as Fed dampens early U.S. rate hike view
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, March 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell on Wednesday, after the Federal Reserve said it does not expect to raise interest rates through all of 2023, contrary to market expectations.
The dollar index dropped 0.5% to 91.44 =USD after the Fed comments.
The greenback had reversed its slide in recent sessions on a surge in U.S. Treasury yields due in part to growing expectations that the Fed may tighten rates earlier than thought on forecasts of a faster-than-expected economic recovery.
In a statement after the Fed held interest rates steady, the U.S. central bank said it expects a rapid jump in U.S. economic growth and inflation this year as the COVID-19 crisis winds down, and vowed to keep its target interest rate near zero for years to come.
That was in contrast to what the eurodollar futures market suggested before the Fed statement, almost fully pricing in a rate hike by December 2022 and three increases in 2023.
While the improvement in the Fed's economic outlook did not immediately change policymakers' expectations for interest rates, the weight of opinion did shift. Seven of 18 officials now expect to raise rates in 2023, compared to five in December.
"The Fed has materially upgraded its assessment of the U.S. economy's potential over the next several years, rather than merely reshuffling improvements from one year to another," said Matt Weller, global head of market research, at Gain Capital
"Though policymakers did start to price in earlier interest rate hikes, the shift was less hawkish than many traders had feared," he added.
After the Fed statement, eurodollar futures pared back bets on an interest rate hike by December 2022. It has priced in so far a 90% chance of tightening by March 2023 and just two hikes for the whole of that year. EDc1
The euro rose 0.7% against the dollar to $1.1978 EUR=EBS.
Against the yen, the dollar fell 0.2% to 108.84 yen JPY=EBS.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 3:10PM (1910 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
91.4530
91.8730
-0.45%
1.636%
+92.0060
+91.3870
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.1972
$1.1903
+0.60%
-2.00%
+$1.1985
+$1.1887
Dollar/Yen
JPY=D3
108.8400
109.0200
-0.18%
+5.35%
+109.3200
+108.7900
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
130.30
129.75
+0.42%
+2.66%
+130.4300
+129.7200
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9222
0.9248
-0.30%
+4.22%
+0.9296
+0.9218
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.3942
$1.3895
+0.36%
+2.07%
+$1.3949
+$1.3853
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2420
1.2448
-0.25%
-2.49%
+1.2493
+1.2411
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.7793
$0.7746
+0.68%
+1.37%
+$0.7800
+$0.7700
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.1041
1.1007
+0.31%
+2.17%
+1.1061
+1.1006
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8585
0.8567
+0.21%
-3.94%
+0.8604
+0.8541
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.7235
$0.7190
+0.68%
+0.81%
+$0.7245
+$0.7155
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
8.4180
8.4700
-0.65%
-2.00%
+8.5145
+8.4050
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.0811
10.0967
-0.15%
-3.69%
+10.1351
+10.0735
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
8.4537
8.4960
+0.15%
+3.14%
+8.5298
+8.4476
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.1210
10.1058
+0.15%
+0.44%
+10.1465
+10.1140
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Andrea Ricci and David Gregorio)
