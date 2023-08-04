FOREX-Dollar slides after slowing U.S. jobs growth in July

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The dollar fell on Friday, paring almost all the week's gains, after slowing U.S. jobs growth in July encouraged hopes of a soft economic landing but higher wages suggested the Federal Reserve may need to keep interest rates higher for longer.

The U.S. economy added fewer jobs than expected last month. However, solid wage gains and a drop in unemployment to 3.5% signaled continued tightness in the labor market.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 187,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department's survey of households showed, less than a Reuters' survey of economists who forecast growth of 200,000.

Revisions lower in May and June job growth suggested demand for labor was slowing after the Fed's hefty rate hikes. But with 1.6 job openings for every unemployed person, the moderation in hiring might indicate companies are failing to find workers.

The softer-than-expected jobs number halted this week's surge in Treasury yields and stopped the dollar's recent climb, said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex in New York.

"There's a short squeeze in the foreign currencies, a bit of a long-dollar liquidation encouraged by a sharp drop in interest rates," he said. "The dollar's upside correction is almost over."

However, Chandler doubted the market's view of a soft landing ahead of next week's Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, which he said could show the first year-over-year rise in inflation since June 2022.

The market was positioned for a blowout number after a private payrolls report and still-low jobless claims data earlier this week, said Kathy Lien, managing editor of 60 Second Investor in New York.

"The case is still for a soft landing at worst," Lien said. "But all of today's data leaves the door open for another rate hike from the Federal Reserve."

The dollar index =USD, a measure of the U.S. currency against six peers, fell 0.459% after climbing on Thursday to 102.84, the highest since July 7. The decline was poised to be the dollar's biggest single-day loss in three weeks.

The U.S. labor market is trending in the right direction, with two consecutive monthly (jobs) prints after the revision for June now below 200,000, said Marvin Loh, senior global macro strategist at State Street in Boston.

"Like a lot of the data we've gotten of late, there are things for the bulls and there are things for the bears," he said.

Slowing jobs growth puts the economy closer to "that magical 100,000 to 120,000 per month creation number" that Fed Chair Jerome Powell would like to see, Loh said.

But "wages picked up. We're now running at 4.4% average hourly earnings year over year. That's still inconsistent with the Fed's 2% goal," he said.

The euro EUR= gained 0.62% to $1.1012 and the Japanese yen strengthened 0.50% at 141.85 per dollar.

Long-term U.S. Treasury yields hit nine-month highs on Thursday, on the back of a deluge of supply as well as data pointing to further resilience in the labor market. US/

The yen has been sensitive to higher U.S. yields as the Bank of Japan keeps local rates pinned down. After the BoJ's surprise monetary policy tweak last week, traders are trying to gauge how fast and how high it will let yields rise. JP/

The Australian dollar was buoyed - in addition to dollar weakness - by the end of Chinese anti-dumping and anti-subsidy tariffs on Australian barley imports as the trade partners repair strained ties. AUD/

The Aussie rose 0.37% versus the greenback to $0.658.

The Swiss franc, the G10 currency that has gained the most against the dollar this year, reversed declines after the jobs data. The dollar CHF= fell 0.18% against the franc.

Sterling GBP= was last trading at $1.2755, up 0.33% on the day.

Currency bid prices at 2:40 p.m. ET (1840 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

101.9700

102.4500

-0.47%

-1.469%

+102.6200

+101.7300

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1014

$1.0950

+0.59%

+2.80%

+$1.1042

+$1.0935

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

141.8400

142.5200

-0.47%

+8.19%

+142.8750

+141.5500

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

156.22

156.04

+0.12%

+11.35%

+156.6300

+155.9100

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8726

0.8742

-0.22%

-5.67%

+0.8782

+0.8700

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2755

$1.2709

+0.40%

+5.51%

+$1.2792

+$1.2689

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3374

1.3353

+0.16%

-1.29%

+1.3394

+1.3320

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6576

$0.6549

+0.41%

-3.53%

+$0.6609

+$0.6542

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9611

0.9570

+0.43%

-2.87%

+0.9623

+0.9570

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8634

0.8613

+0.24%

-2.39%

+0.8647

+0.8602

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6100

$0.6077

+0.40%

-3.91%

+$0.6133

+$0.6072

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.1260

10.2440

-1.26%

+3.07%

+10.2380

+10.0850

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.1544

11.2221

-0.60%

+6.30%

+11.2469

+11.1264

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.5754

10.6988

-0.39%

+1.61%

+10.7203

+10.5370

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.6484

11.6945

-0.39%

+4.47%

+11.7325

+11.6290

World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

U.S. wages growth https://tmsnrt.rs/3OJs6PQ

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Tomasz Janowski, Deepa Babington and Richard Chang)

((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.