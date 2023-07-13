FOREX-Dollar slides after inflation surprise spooks bulls

By Amanda Cooper

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - A sliding dollar came under more pressure on Thursday, as traders took surprisingly slow U.S. inflation as a signal U.S. interest rate rises will be all but finished by month's end.

U.S. core inflation came in at 0.2% in June against market expectations for 0.3%. Headline annual CPI fell to 3% and has been dropping since hitting a peak at 9.6% a year earlier.

Interest rate futures 0#FF: showed markets have fully priced in another rate hike from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) later this month, but expectations of any further increases have faded.

Whether or not the dollar is on a one-way trip lower over the rest of the year remains to be seen, according to City Index markets strategist Fiona Cincotta.

The Swiss franc CHF=EBS traded at its strongest level against the dollar since the Swiss National Bank removed the peg on the domestic currency in early 2015, leaving the dollar down 0.5% on the day at 0.863 per franc.

In Scandinavia, where inflation is looking sticky and central bankers are projecting further rate hikes, the Norwegian crown NOK=D3 headed for its largest weekly gain versus the dollar this year, up nearly 5% at five-month highs, while the Swedish crown SEK=D3 was set for a weekly gain of 4% and traded around two-month highs.

"We think the recent dollar underperformance reflects a qualitative shift in market comfort with being short dollars as the terminal Fed policy rate looks increasingly capped," said currency analyst Steve Englander at Standard Chartered.

(Editing by Jamie Freed, Kim Coghill and Emma Rumney)

