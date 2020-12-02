FOREX-Dollar skids to fresh 2-1/2-year low as U.S. stimulus in focus

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Suzanne Barlyn

NEW YORK, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The dollar sank to a fresh 2-1/2-year low in choppy trading on Wednesday, weighed down by expectations of further fiscal stimulus for the United States.

The greenback, however, last traded little changed to slightly lower on the day amid wrangling in Congress over additional coronavirus aid.

Republicans and Democrats in Congress remained unable to reach agreement on more relief for the U.S. economy on Wednesday, with top Republicans supporting what the Senate's top Democrats dismissed as an "inadequate, partisan proposal."

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said President Donald Trump supported a proposal put forth by Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell after the latter on Tuesday rejected a $908 billion bipartisan package.

For months, McConnell has pushed for a $500 billion plan that Democrats rejected as insufficient.

Democratic leaders, however, said on Wednesday a bipartisan coronavirus aid plan should be the basis for immediate negotiations in the U.S. Congress.

"Generally, the theme has been positive and the bipartisan plan gives us a base for further stimulus talks," said Amo Sahota, executive director at currency advisory firm Klarity FX in San Francisco. "But quite honestly, I am not convinced by the stimulus plans. I think they're still far away from a deal from what we can tell," he added.

In afternoon trading, the dollar index was 0.1% lower at 91.115 =USD, after earlier hitting 91.094, the lowest since late April 2018.

Wednesday's data showing slower U.S. private hiring last month supported some safe-haven buying of the dollar earlier in the session.

Private payrolls increased by 307,000 jobs in November, the ADP National Employment Report showed, lower than economists' forecast for a 410,000 rise. Data for October, though, was revised up to show 404,000 jobs added instead of the initially reported 365,000.

Analysts said the ADP report, while disappointing, had positive elements.

Adding to the positive risk sentiment was Britain's approval of Pfizer Inc's PFE.N COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, jumping ahead of the rest of the world in the race to begin the most crucial mass inoculation program in history.

The euro, meanwhile, was up 0.2% at $1.2098 EUR=EBS, after earlier hitting $1.2108, the highest since late April 2018.

The European Central Bank meets next week and analysts said the ECB could act to stem the currency's rapid rise.

Against the yen, the dollar rose 0.2% to 104.52JPY=EBS, after the Bank of Japan signaled its readiness to extend pandemic-response programs.

Bitcoin was up 1.6% at $19,061BTC=BTSP, after hitting a record high of $19,918.01 on Tuesday.

Sterling fell as Britain and the European Union quickly approached a make-or-break moment in trade talks, with investors uncertain a deal will be reached. GBP/

The pound last traded down 0.5% against the dollar at $1.3361 GBP=D3.

The risk-sensitive Aussie dollar rose 0.4% versus the greenback to US$0.7402AUD=D3as data showed Australia's economy rebounded more than expected in the third quarter.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:28PM (2028 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

91.1170

91.1880

-0.07%

+0.00%

+91.5040

+91.0940

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.2097

$1.2072

+0.20%

+7.90%

+1.2109

+1.2040

Dollar/Yen

JPY=D3

104.5150

104.3200

+0.23%

-3.73%

+104.7450

+104.3350

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

126.42

125.91

+0.41%

+3.67%

+126.5400

+125.7800

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8959

0.8999

-0.43%

-7.40%

+0.9013

+0.8943

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

1.3358

1.3425

-0.48%

+0.73%

+1.3439

+1.3288

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2919

1.2934

-0.12%

-0.55%

+1.2958

+1.2917

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

0.7403

0.7371

+0.44%

+5.52%

+0.7406

+0.7351

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0838

1.0858

-0.18%

-0.13%

+1.0871

+1.0814

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.9052

0.8991

+0.68%

+7.07%

+0.9085

+0.8987

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

0.7056

0.7067

-0.13%

+4.89%

+0.7083

+0.7032

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.8020

8.8265

-0.15%

+0.47%

+8.8940

+8.8000

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.6518

10.6250

+0.25%

+8.27%

+10.7280

+10.6181

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.4760

8.4787

+0.28%

-9.32%

+8.5480

+8.4706

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.2538

10.2256

+0.28%

-2.06%

+10.2950

+10.2360

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Will Dunham, Jonathan Oatis and Dan Grebler)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

