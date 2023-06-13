FOREX-Dollar sinks as US inflation data affirms Fed pause view

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - The dollar fell on Tuesday after data showed the smallest annual increase in inflation in more than two years, cementing expectations that the Federal Reserve will announce a pause in interest rate hikes at the end of its two-day meeting on Wednesday.
The dollar index slid 0.4% to 103.15 =USD, with the euro rising 0.5% to $1.0810 EUR=EBS. Against the yen, the dollar was down 0.3% at 139.16 yen JPY=EBS.
Data showed that the consumer price index (CPI) edged up 0.1% last month as gasoline prices fell, after increasing 0.4% in April. In the 12 months through May, the CPI climbed 4.0%. That was the smallest year-on-year increase since March 2021 and followed a 4.9% rise in April.
The so-called core CPI increased 0.4% in May, rising by the same margin for the third straight month.
"The numbers are probably enough to see the Fed keep rates on hold this month, as they have suggested," said Stuart Cole, chief macro economist, at Equiti Capital in London.
"But against this is the fact (that) the core monthly rate remained unchanged at 0.4%, a figure that is too high to be compatible with a 2% inflation target and very much highlighted by the much more modest fall in the annual core inflation rate. In itself, you could easily see the FOMC being able to use this figure to justify another 25-bp rise.
Traders of futures tied to the Fed's policy rate now see about a 95% chance the U.S. central bank will decide to forgo an 11th straight interest-rate hike and keep the benchmark rate at 5.00% to 5.25% on Wednesday. Before the report, traders saw about a one-in-four chance of a June rate hike.
The rate futures market also trimmed bets on a Fed rate hike in July, overwhelmingly expected in markets before the report.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 9:16AM (1316 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
103.2000
103.5800
-0.36%
-0.280%
+103.6200
+103.0400
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.0799
$1.0757
+0.40%
+0.78%
+$1.0824
+$1.0760
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
139.1800
139.6150
-0.31%
+6.16%
+139.8300
+139.0100
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
150.29
150.17
+0.08%
+7.12%
+150.8500
+150.0400
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9060
0.9088
-0.31%
-2.02%
+0.9089
+0.9035
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.2582
$1.2512
+0.58%
+4.06%
+$1.2605
+$1.2510
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3328
1.3367
-0.30%
-1.65%
+1.3378
+1.3311
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6792
$0.6751
+0.61%
-0.36%
+$0.6807
+$0.6738
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9782
0.9777
+0.05%
-1.14%
+0.9795
+0.9756
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8580
0.8600
-0.23%
-2.99%
+0.8612
+0.8580
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6165
$0.6124
+0.69%
-2.90%
+$0.6178
+$0.6104
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
10.6850
10.8170
-1.32%
+8.76%
+10.8070
+10.6740
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
11.5383
11.6189
-0.69%
+9.91%
+11.6816
+11.5259
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.7367
10.8120
-0.35%
+3.16%
+10.8327
+10.7147
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
11.5948
11.6357
-0.35%
+3.99%
+11.6509
+11.5882
World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Dollar index June 13 https://tmsnrt.rs/3Nqx17q
