FOREX-Dollar sinks as US inflation data affirms Fed pause view

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - The dollar fell on Tuesday after data showed the smallest annual increase in inflation in more than two years, cementing expectations that the Federal Reserve will announce a pause in interest rate hikes at the end of its two-day meeting on Wednesday.

The dollar index slid 0.4% to 103.15 =USD, with the euro rising 0.5% to $1.0810 EUR=EBS. Against the yen, the dollar was down 0.3% at 139.16 yen JPY=EBS.

Data showed that the consumer price index (CPI) edged up 0.1% last month as gasoline prices fell, after increasing 0.4% in April. In the 12 months through May, the CPI climbed 4.0%. That was the smallest year-on-year increase since March 2021 and followed a 4.9% rise in April.

The so-called core CPI increased 0.4% in May, rising by the same margin for the third straight month.

"The numbers are probably enough to see the Fed keep rates on hold this month, as they have suggested," said Stuart Cole, chief macro economist, at Equiti Capital in London.

"But against this is the fact (that) the core monthly rate remained unchanged at 0.4%, a figure that is too high to be compatible with a 2% inflation target and very much highlighted by the much more modest fall in the annual core inflation rate. In itself, you could easily see the FOMC being able to use this figure to justify another 25-bp rise.

Traders of futures tied to the Fed's policy rate now see about a 95% chance the U.S. central bank will decide to forgo an 11th straight interest-rate hike and keep the benchmark rate at 5.00% to 5.25% on Wednesday. Before the report, traders saw about a one-in-four chance of a June rate hike.

The rate futures market also trimmed bets on a Fed rate hike in July, overwhelmingly expected in markets before the report.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:16AM (1316 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

103.2000

103.5800

-0.36%

-0.280%

+103.6200

+103.0400

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.0799

$1.0757

+0.40%

+0.78%

+$1.0824

+$1.0760

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

139.1800

139.6150

-0.31%

+6.16%

+139.8300

+139.0100

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

150.29

150.17

+0.08%

+7.12%

+150.8500

+150.0400

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9060

0.9088

-0.31%

-2.02%

+0.9089

+0.9035

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2582

$1.2512

+0.58%

+4.06%

+$1.2605

+$1.2510

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3328

1.3367

-0.30%

-1.65%

+1.3378

+1.3311

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6792

$0.6751

+0.61%

-0.36%

+$0.6807

+$0.6738

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9782

0.9777

+0.05%

-1.14%

+0.9795

+0.9756

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8580

0.8600

-0.23%

-2.99%

+0.8612

+0.8580

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6165

$0.6124

+0.69%

-2.90%

+$0.6178

+$0.6104

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.6850

10.8170

-1.32%

+8.76%

+10.8070

+10.6740

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.5383

11.6189

-0.69%

+9.91%

+11.6816

+11.5259

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.7367

10.8120

-0.35%

+3.16%

+10.8327

+10.7147

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.5948

11.6357

-0.35%

+3.99%

+11.6509

+11.5882

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Medha Singh in Bengalaru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

