FOREX-Dollar sinks as U.S. nonfarm payrolls show mixed picture

NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar slumped on Friday after data showed that the world's largest economy created more new jobs than expected last month, but suggested signs of slowing with the higher unemployment rate and lower wage inflation.

Nonfarm payrolls increased 261,000 last month, data showed on Friday. Data for September was revised higher to show 315,000 jobs added instead of 263,000 as previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 200,000 jobs, with estimates ranging from 120,000 to 300,000.

However, the unemployment rate rose to 3.7% from September's 3.5%. Average hourly earnings increased 0.4% after rising 0.3% in September, but the rise in wages slowed to 4.7% year-on-year in October after advancing 5.0% in September.

"The U.S. labor market is strong and the data was hot," said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Avatrade in London.

"However, the devil is in (the) detail(s) and that is the unemployment rate has ticked higher and this may keep a lid on the dollar rally. But for now, one thing is clear: that the Fed has clear path to continue on its hawkish monetary policy stance."

The dollar fell 0.8% against the yen to 147.11 JPY=EBS, while the euro rose 1.3% to $0.9870 EUR=EBS.

The fed funds futures on Friday priced in a 58% chance of a 75-basis-point interest rate hike next month, and a 43% probability of a 50-basis-point increase. The odds of a 75-basis-point rise went as high as 64% immediately after the data. FEDWATCH

The Fed's terminal rate, or the level at which rates peak slipped to 5.16% after payrolls, from about 5.2% just before.

The dollar strengthened across the board for most of the week after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday said the central bank could continue to increase rates if inflation doesn't slow, causing markets to price in a higher peak for U.S. rates.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:38AM (1338 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

111.6900

112.9700

-1.12%

16.754%

+112.9900

+111.5000

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$0.9865

$0.9750

+1.19%

-13.22%

+$0.9881

+$0.9745

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

147.3150

148.2600

-0.63%

+27.98%

+148.3950

+146.9200

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

145.33

144.55

+0.54%

+11.52%

+145.4000

+144.2400

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

1.0007

1.0138

-1.28%

+9.71%

+1.0143

+0.9986

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.1258

$1.1159

+0.91%

-16.73%

+$1.1296

+$1.1150

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3542

1.3750

-1.50%

+7.11%

+1.3750

+1.3513

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6433

$0.6288

+2.31%

-11.49%

+$0.6454

+$0.6285

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9873

0.9879

-0.06%

-4.80%

+0.9887

+0.9848

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8760

0.8736

+0.27%

+4.29%

+0.8761

+0.8700

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.5874

$0.5776

+1.72%

-14.16%

+$0.5897

+$0.5756

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.3435

10.5725

-1.16%

+18.62%

+10.5775

+10.4400

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.2064

10.3123

-1.03%

+1.95%

+10.3264

+10.1837

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

11.0127

11.1648

-0.51%

+22.12%

+11.2050

+10.9865

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.8644

10.9201

-0.51%

+6.16%

+10.9237

+10.8470

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

