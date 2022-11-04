FOREX-Dollar sinks as U.S. nonfarm payrolls show mixed picture

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar slumped on Friday after data showed that the world's largest economy created more new jobs than expected last month, but suggested signs of slowing with the higher unemployment rate and lower wage inflation.
Nonfarm payrolls increased 261,000 last month, data showed on Friday. Data for September was revised higher to show 315,000 jobs added instead of 263,000 as previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 200,000 jobs, with estimates ranging from 120,000 to 300,000.
However, the unemployment rate rose to 3.7% from September's 3.5%. Average hourly earnings increased 0.4% after rising 0.3% in September, but the rise in wages slowed to 4.7% year-on-year in October after advancing 5.0% in September.
"The U.S. labor market is strong and the data was hot," said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Avatrade in London.
"However, the devil is in (the) detail(s) and that is the unemployment rate has ticked higher and this may keep a lid on the dollar rally. But for now, one thing is clear: that the Fed has clear path to continue on its hawkish monetary policy stance."
The dollar fell 0.8% against the yen to 147.11 JPY=EBS, while the euro rose 1.3% to $0.9870 EUR=EBS.
The fed funds futures on Friday priced in a 58% chance of a 75-basis-point interest rate hike next month, and a 43% probability of a 50-basis-point increase. The odds of a 75-basis-point rise went as high as 64% immediately after the data. FEDWATCH
The Fed's terminal rate, or the level at which rates peak slipped to 5.16% after payrolls, from about 5.2% just before.
The dollar strengthened across the board for most of the week after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday said the central bank could continue to increase rates if inflation doesn't slow, causing markets to price in a higher peak for U.S. rates.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 9:38AM (1338 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
111.6900
112.9700
-1.12%
16.754%
+112.9900
+111.5000
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$0.9865
$0.9750
+1.19%
-13.22%
+$0.9881
+$0.9745
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
147.3150
148.2600
-0.63%
+27.98%
+148.3950
+146.9200
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
145.33
144.55
+0.54%
+11.52%
+145.4000
+144.2400
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
1.0007
1.0138
-1.28%
+9.71%
+1.0143
+0.9986
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.1258
$1.1159
+0.91%
-16.73%
+$1.1296
+$1.1150
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.3542
1.3750
-1.50%
+7.11%
+1.3750
+1.3513
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.6433
$0.6288
+2.31%
-11.49%
+$0.6454
+$0.6285
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
0.9873
0.9879
-0.06%
-4.80%
+0.9887
+0.9848
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8760
0.8736
+0.27%
+4.29%
+0.8761
+0.8700
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.5874
$0.5776
+1.72%
-14.16%
+$0.5897
+$0.5756
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
10.3435
10.5725
-1.16%
+18.62%
+10.5775
+10.4400
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.2064
10.3123
-1.03%
+1.95%
+10.3264
+10.1837
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
11.0127
11.1648
-0.51%
+22.12%
+11.2050
+10.9865
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.8644
10.9201
-0.51%
+6.16%
+10.9237
+10.8470
World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Joice Alves and Alun John in London; Editing by Mark Potter, Kirsten Donovan and Jonathan Oatis)
((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.