FOREX-Dollar sinks as inflation, jobless claims data cement Sept Fed pause

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The dollar fell on Thursday after data showed U.S. consumer prices rose modestly last month, while initial jobless claims gained in the latest week, reinforcing expectations the Federal Reserve will pause interest rate hikes at the next policy meeting.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.2% last month, matching the gain in June, the Labor Department said on Thursday. The CPI climbed 3.2% in the 12 months through July, up from a 3.0% rise in June, which was the smallest year-on-year gain since March 2021.

Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, the CPI gained 0.2% in July, the same as the increase in June. In the 12 months through July, core CPI grew 4.7% after rising 4.8% in June.

"Despite the annualised headline CPI rate re-accelerating slightly in July, the gentle 0.2% monthly acceleration for both core and headline CPI should soothe markets and the Fed," said Nathaniel Casey, investment strategist at wealth management firm Evelyn Partners.

"There is still one more inflation and job report to come before the next FOMC meeting on the 20th of September, so while committee members are unlikely to make their next decision from this CPI print alone, it is yet another step in the right direction."

Futures on the benchmark fed funds rate have priced in a pause in rate hikes at the next meeting and for the rest of the year FEDWATCH. The next possible move by the Fed is a rate cut in May 2024, rate futures showed.

A separate report from the Labor Department on Thursday showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 21,000 to a seasonally adjusted 248,000 for the week ended Aug. 5. Economists had forecast 230,000 claims for the latest week.

The dollar index was last down 0.5% at 102.01, while the euro rose 0.6% to $1.1040 EUR=EBS.

The greenback also fell versus the Swiss franc, down 0.5% at 0.8730 francs CHF=EBS.

The yen, however, was a different story, slumping against major currencies.

Against the yen, the dollar hit a five-week high and was last up 0.3% at 144.205 JPY=EBS. The euro soared against the yen, hitting its strongest level since August 2008. It was last up 0.8% at 159.06 yen.

Analysts had partly attributed the yen's weak trend to higher oil prices, given that Japan is a major oil importer.

"The fact that energy prices have risen for almost seven weeks, that's certainly weighed on the yen," said Tony Sycamore, a market analyst at IG. A break above 145 would open the way potentially to 148, he added.

Currency bid prices at 10:03AM (1403 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

102.0200

102.4800

-0.43%

-1.420%

+102.5600

+101.7600

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1040

$1.0975

+0.58%

+3.02%

+$1.1065

+$1.0968

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

144.1000

143.7500

+0.26%

+9.93%

+144.2750

+143.2550

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

159.09

157.73

+0.86%

+13.39%

+159.2000

+157.6700

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.8721

0.8773

-0.58%

-5.67%

+0.8776

+0.8690

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.2770

$1.2721

+0.36%

+5.56%

+$1.2818

+$1.2708

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.3377

1.3420

-0.31%

-1.26%

+1.3425

+1.3373

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.6585

$0.6529

+0.83%

-3.43%

+$0.6617

+$0.6528

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

0.9626

0.9625

+0.01%

-2.72%

+0.9637

+0.9615

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8643

0.8625

+0.21%

-2.27%

+0.8646

+0.8626

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6088

$0.6052

+0.61%

-4.10%

+$0.6117

+$0.6051

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

10.1440

10.2080

-0.51%

+3.48%

+10.2300

+10.0900

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.2007

11.1970

+0.03%

+6.74%

+11.2506

+11.1587

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.5709

10.6654

-0.30%

+1.57%

+10.6803

+10.5459

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.6709

11.7063

-0.30%

+4.68%

+11.7405

+11.6679

World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting Alun John in London; Editing by Mark Potter and Andrea Ricci)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.